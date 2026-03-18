Xbox Game Pass: Forget the AAA games coming soon, it's this stunning indie roguelite I recommend most

Quick Summary The Xbox Game Pass games for the second half of March have been revealed, with some already added to download now. There are treats for Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers, including the superb indie hit, Absolum.

Xbox has announced the latest batch of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X/S, PC and Xbox Ally X / Ally owners in the next two weeks, and the best amongst them are indie gems.

Xbox Game Pass Premium members can finally get their hands on South of Midnight and The Alters, while both Premium and Ultimate subscribers will soon be able to download Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. But, it's Disco Elysium – The Final Cut and especially Absolum that are the standouts for me.

Absolum | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I've been hooked on Absolum since I bought it to play on my Lenovo Legion Go S (SteamOS) and have ploughed hours into the rougelite beat-em-up since.

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Co-developed by the team behind the also excellent Streets of Rage 4, it combines similar side-scrolling, combo-based fighting fare with RPG elements and Hades-style rebirth mechanics.

There are multiple characters to unlock and control, with proceedural levels and a healthy number of power ups to discover and use. Plus a whole stack of bosses to fight along the way.

The cartoon-style graphics are great, and the replayability is off the chart. What makes this even more special for Xbox Game Pass subscribers is developer Guard Crush Games and publisher DotEmu previously said there were no plans for an Xbox version. But now here it is. And at no extra cost, to boot.

Well, you'll have to wait until 25 March for it to arrive on Xbox Game Pass (and PC Games), as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming, but at least you can finally find out what other console owners have been harking on about.

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Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - Xbox Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Disco Elysium is also returning to the platform in its Final Cut form, and is a must play. The RPG adventure is as unique as it is gripping, with the main protaganist – a detective – having to combat his own mental health as much he does the case he is assigned.

It too will be available for Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass members, although sooner – tomorrow, 19 March.

What's also coming to Xbox Game Pass in March 2026?

Two of the other additions are available from today, with South of Midnight and The Alters arriving for Premium members. They have both been exclusive to Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers until now.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be downloadable from 24 March, while Nova Roma (a day one release), The Long Dark, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Barbie Horse Trails, and Final Fantasy IV will come in the couple of weeks after.

It's also worth noting that the stunning game of the year for 2025, Clair Obscur Expedition 33 will finally be available for Premium Game Pass members (as well as Ultimate and PC) from 2 April.