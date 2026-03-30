3 best new Netflix and Prime Video additions for a mid-week binge (Mar. 30-Apr. 3)

The clocks have changed here in the UK, which means we're finally back in a land where you can look outside as work ends and still see daylight – a dream come true for many of us in recent months. That doesn't mean we don't all want cosy nights in watching the latest streaming additions, though.

It's a great time of year to snuggle up and watch new shows and movies, and those of us with access to the best streaming services have plenty to choose from. If you're a Netflix or Prime Video subscriber, you're in the right place, since I've spent time going through the long list of everything they're each adding this coming week. For mid-week binge ideas, keep reading.

XO, Kitty Season 3

XO, Kitty: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 2 April

This show started as a simple spin-off from To All The Boys I've Loved Before, putting Lara Jean's younger sister Kitty in the centre of the frame as the new protagonist, but it's grown into a sensation all of its own. In practise, it tells quite a similar sort of story, about the trials and tribulations of young love, but that's no bad thing.

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This third season promises to bring some proper resolution to Kitty's life, as she strives to get a better balance going between her and Min Ho, her boyfriend. They're not as happy as they should be, which is never easy, and fans were ecstatic to learn that Lana Condor would return in multiple episodes as Lara Jean for some older sister guidance.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning | Official Trailer (2025 Movie) - Tom Cruise - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video USA from 3 April

It's not coming to Prime Video globally, sadly, but in the US, lucky subscribers get to watch the thrilling conclusion to a massive modern series, in the form of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Once again, Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt as he continues to hunt down the rogue AI that he started chasing in the previous film.

This entry isn't the best of them all (that's Fallout), but it still delivers some stirring fights and chases, while the final stunt sequence involving two stunt planes it one of the maddest things ever committed to celluloid, and is worth the price of admission alone. So, given you won't have to pay a penny extra, that makes this a surefire hit for a midweek movie night.

Aaron Chen: Funny Garden

(Image credit: Netflix)

Streaming on: Netflix from 31 March

Netflix has long been a good home to comedians, with a big history of airing comedy specials and helping talent to find a massive audience – so I'm buzzing that it's picked up Australian comic Aaron Chen. He's a super odd presence onstage, with a vibe that's not unlike fellow antipodean Sam Campbell.

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This special hasn't been given a trailer at the time of writing this piece, so I'm very curious to see what sort of topics it'll hit on. Regardless, it's pretty much guaranteed to be up the street of anyone who likes a bit of alternative comedy, and could introduce you to your new favourite standup.