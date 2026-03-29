Netflix in April 2026: 5 top additions to the streaming giant

April looms in a very immediate way at this point, and from what I've seen it's going to be a seriously significant month for Netflix. There are some massive movies and shows coming down the pike, with dozens upon dozens of additions coming througout the month.

I've taken a fine-toothed comb to that list and have gone through it in its entirety to pick out five highlights that I think you're either likely to care about or should care about. Between these five, you should have some really fun viewing ahead of you if you're a Netflix subscriber this April.

Apex

Apex | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: 24 April

As far as I'm concerned, this looks like the most enjoyable movie Netflix might have released in quite a while. It stars Charlize Theron as a woman going on a camping and hiking trip that she hopes will be refreshing and decompressing, until she meets a downright creepy Australian local played by Taron Egerton.

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Things get way more complicated than just social anxiety, though, when it becomes clear that Egerton is following her on her trail, with a fully loaded hunting crossbow and the very real intention to hunt her down. She'll have to reach into the very marrow of her bones to summon up the courage to get away from him, and the trailer makes it clear some amazing chase sequences are in the mix.

Beef Season 2

BEEF: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: 16 April

Beef was a huge hit for Netflix, but it was also clear from the start that it was a one-season show that had a very definitive ending. Netflix wasn't going to let that sort of critically-acclaimed concept lie dormant, though, and it now has a second season telling an entirely new story with a new cast.

It stars Carey Mulligan and Oscar Isaac as a married couple who have an absolutely massive row one night, but don't realise until it's way too late that two of their young staff members have witnessed some very juicy parts of it. From there, things will spiral out of their control as the ramifications of their fight starts to become almost impossible to calculate.

Man on Fire

Man on Fire | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: 30 April

This impressive-looking reboot of a famed and beloved movie draws from the same source novel, and makes the bold move of recasting an iconic role in the lead – one played by Denzel Washington in such memorable style. Luckily, in Yahya Abdul-Mateen II the series has a super charismatic and powerful leading actor to carry the load.

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He'll play an ex-soldier now working in the world of private security, whose life becomes very complicated when a client's family comes into the line of fire. He'll have to protect that client's daughter while operating in a region he's not all that familiar with, and that promises some huge shootouts, fights and car chases.

Roommates

ROOMMATES | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: 17 April

For something a little more light-hearted there's a new comedy series coming that looks extremely charming, telling a coming-of-age story set at college in the US. It's a classic and very fertile place to tell this sort of tale about the meaning of friendships and self-worth, and this time will be all about two roommates who find they're opposites yet get on like a house on fire.

That is, until they don't – because college is also a time when things are febrile and feelings can change in ways you don't even really understand. In this case, what starts so well begins to sour quickly, and the way it all plays out will hopefully be full of laughs and some emotional moments, too.

XO, Kitty Season 3

XO, Kitty: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: 2 April

Finally, if you're in the mood for something more purely romantic in its spirit, XO Kitty returns at the start of the month, and promises to finally bring resolution to the love troubles that Kitty's been dealing with during her time in Seoul. While she's in theory settled on the man she loves, that's brought some complications with it.

She'll need a big support network to figure out what she wants next, and that includes an appearance from Lana Condor as her iconic older sister Lara Jean, who will clearly fly from the US over to South Korea to lend a helping hand emotionally. The show might be a spin-off, but it's attracted a huge fanbase of its own, so this could be a pretty big release for Netflix to open up April 2026.