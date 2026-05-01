Forget Star Wars, here are 3 underrated sci-fi series to binge on May 4th

When you think sci-fi, there's a very good chance you think Star Wars. You'd be right, too – George Lucas' creation has become one of the biggest franchises in the world, and certainly one of the most influential science fiction universes ever created, shaping the imaginations of a few generations of kids.

Still, while there's more Star Wars than ever to enjoy on Disney+, at a time like Star Wars Day (every 4 May), you might be looking for a palate cleanser. While everyone and their nan's trying to remind you of where to watch Star Wars, we thought we'd instead point you towards some sci-fi streaming shows you might not have tried yet.

These are space-faring shows that have perhaps been a little underrated, and might scratch that Star Wars itch while still giving you something new.

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The Expanse

The Expanse | Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

This show had a fairly classic streaming-era trajectory, in that it started as a Netflix original but got canned a few seasons into its run, before fan outcry led Amazon to pick it up for Prime Video, where you can now watch the whole series in most regions. It has six seasons in total, and adapts about two-thirds of an excellent series of source novels (all of which I've read).

Don't worry, though, that doesn't mean it ends on a cliffhanger. The showrunners knew they were likely to bow out after the sixth season, so things are tied up really nicely while leaving a bit of wiggle room in case it's ever revived. This is crunchier sci-fi than Star Wars, set in a version of reality much closer to our own, and looks at what human civilisation might look like after we spread through our own solar system, but no further (at least when the show opens). With fun, fast-paced mystery plotting and some great characters, The Expanse is a must-sample for any sci-fi fan.

Foundation

Foundation — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Apple TV

If you're more into the grand, sweeping style of sci-fi than gritter fare, then Foundation is almost certainly something to check out. Based on Isaac Asimov's frankly incredible novels, it tells a story of the far-flung future, full of philosophical themes. In a semi-utopian time, if a branch of academics figured out how to foresee the future with near-total accuracy, what would actually happen?

That's the question Foundation poses, interrogated how an autocratic leader would choose to react, how the populace would approach the matter, and how those very academics would plan for a future in which even catastrophic collapses don't lead to the end of humanity. It's stirring stuff, but most crucially it's beautiful to look at, thanks to Apple TV's production values, which really are the best in the streaming business.

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Dune: Prophecy

Dune: Prophecy | Official Series Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: HBO Max

The most recently-launched show in this showcase, Dune: Prophecy hoped to piggyback a little on the massive success of Denis Villeneuve's mainline Dune movie adaptations, which are simply fantastic. This is a prequel series, taking a look at how the witches of the Bene Gesserit order actually managed to line things up to ensure the arrival of Paul Atreides centuries later.

That's quite a grand description, but the show itself therefore concerns itself more with space politics and manoeuvring in a way that makes it more like Game of Thrones than some other more action-packed shows. There are still big moments, but this is classic HBO stuff, making for a slower pace and a more thoughtful approach than you might expect. With another season on the way, Star Wars Day might be a great opportunity to see if Dune: Prophecy is up your street.