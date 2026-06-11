3 upcoming games I can’t wait to play on PS5 Pro – the console keeps getting better and better

Thanks to Summer Game Fest stepping in and taking the place of E3 (RIP), June remains the big month in the year for video game announcements and news – and 2026 is no different.

PlayStation put out a near hour-long State of Play presentation at the beginning of the month, mapping out the big PS5 games on the horizon, some of which we already knew about and others we didn’t.

As a lucky owner of the PS5 Pro, I’m always waiting for a game that can blow me away, and while I’m sure these games will also look amazing on the regular PS5, too, I’m particularly excited to see them running on the Pro, especially now the console’s PSSR upscaler is really starting to mature.

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Marvel's Wolverine

Insomniac’s Logan-themed diversion from its excellent Spider-Man series is the big PS5 game for the second half of 2026, and we finally got an extended look at gameplay in the State of Play.

Interestingly, the development team have decided to set their game in a world where X-Men aren’t a thing (even if Jean Grey does make an appearance), so this is a purely Wolverine-focused single-player experience with brutal, bloody combat.

Unlike Spidey, Logan can’t dance around enemies for fun, but he can tear through them with those Adamantium claws. Insomniac has really nailed the visceral violence.

Marvel’s Wolverine isn’t an open-world game, with Insomniac instead wanting to focus on building the most cinematic Logan simulator yet, and it looks like the right approach. We got to see Wolvie riding a motorbike in one set piece, so it isn’t all about melee combat, and if Insomniac can blend varied gameplay with a compelling original story, this could be another superhero classic from the studio.

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Luckily, we don’t have to wait too long to find out.

Until Dawn 2

Supermassive Games’ Until Dawn became an instant survival horror classic when it first released on PS4 back in 2015. Essentially an interactive popcorn slasher movie about a group of teenage friends stranded in a remote mansion with a murderer on the loose, it left it up to you to keep as many of them alive as possible over the course of one in-game night. It’s also possible for the whole lot to die, depending on your choices.

It’s a stupidly entertaining premise, and now we get to do it all again in the recently announced sequel – this time from the developer of Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Firesprite. It swaps the classic scary house setting for a sun-kissed haunted island, but expect similar scares and gore.

The first game famously starred the likes of Hayden Panettiere and Rami Malek, taking advantage of what was at the time pretty groundbreaking motion capture and facial animation tech. In the debut trailer for its sequel I immediately spotted Dacre Montgomery, best known for his incredible performance as Billy Hargrove in Stranger Things. Bring it on.

God of War Laufey

With Naughty Dog absent from this month’s State of Play, it was up to Sony’s Santa Monica Studio to grab all the headlines with its reveal of the next God of War game.

God of War Laufey looks almost like a spin-off at first glance – you won’t be playing as Kratos for starters. Instead, you'll be taking on the role of his late wife and the mother of Atreus, in what seems to be a story that runs parallel to the events in the last two God of Wars.

And so, after waking up in what appears to be a mysterious afterlife for the gods, Laufey soon discovers that being dead doesn’t mean putting your feet up. Before she knows it she’s being lobbed into a cell by a guy whose head is on fire and befriending a talking gelatinous cube. It’s a lot to take in.

As you’d expect, Sony Santa Monica appears to be doing the cinematic one-shot thing again with God of War Laufey, and it looks very impressive even at this stage of development (we didn’t get a release date so don’t expect to be loading this one up for a while).

Combat looks very different to what we’ve come to expect from Kratos, with Laufey being a lot lighter on her feet and immediately handy with a sword. She can perform aerial combos and even jump, all abilities the fallen warrior is going to need to survive the Everywhen.

We don’t yet know what this game means for future Kratos-starring entries, but I can’t wait to find out.