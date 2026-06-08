Summer Game Fest LIVE: The best Xbox, PS5, Nintendo and PC announcements from gaming's biggest week

Ever since E3 proved a victim of the pandemic, Summer Game Fest has risen in its place to be the annual celebration of all things gaming each June.

Starting as a small affair, it has become a major event – tying together a number of gaming showcases from different brands and publishers, and hosting a boutique convention, of sorts, where international press can gather to play some of the games coming later in the year and beyond.

Summer Game Fest 2026: what's happened so far?

It kicked off last week – on 1 June – and has so far included several indie games showcases, the biggest PlayStation State of Play of the year, the Xbox Games Showcase, and the live Summer Game Fest show from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

We've had a host of major announcements, including a new God of War, extended gameplay footage of Marvel's Wolverine and Gears of War: E-Day, and even a new Xbox console coming later in 2026.

Here then are our highlights of what's happened so far. We'll also be posting updates along the way in our live timeline below, so come back to find out the biggest news from Summer Game Fest this week.

Oh, and you can watch the Summer Game Fest opening show below, too.

Our favourite Summer Game Fest announcements