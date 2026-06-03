New God of War, Tomb Raider and Wolverine impressed during PlayStation's State of Play, but something else piqued my interest more
I've been a fan of this franchise for years, and am so glad a new game is coming to PS5 and PS5 Pro
Quick Summary
Ubisoft unveiled Rayman Legends Retold during the PlayStation State of Play presentation on Tuesday.
A completely remade version of 2013's Rayman Legends, it even includes Rayman Origins: Enhanced Edition as an added free extra.
Although not officially part of Summer Game Fest – which kicks off this coming Friday – Sony whetted our appetites for a week and a bit of games announcements with a superb State of Play presentation last night.
Focusing entirely on games coming to PS5 and PS5 Pro later this year and beyond, the show kicked off is gloriously gory style with Marvel's Wolverine, and wrapped up with a surprising 20 minute gameplay demo of God of War: Laufey.
We were also treated to new footage of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a new Until Dawn sequel, and several other interesting debuts. However, there was one other game trailer that actually excited me most – yep, even more than a new God of War.
I've been a Rayman fan since his first outing in the mid-90s, and particularly of the 2D platformers in the series. I still play Rayman Origins and Legends regularly today, so to see the latter being completely reworked for a new release had me whooping in my seat.
Rayman Legends Retold will release on 1 October on PS5 and PS5 Pro, but also Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.
It's no mere remaster of the 2013 original. The graphics have been overhauled and modernised, with 3D models. There's a new story, and all the characters are now voiced.
It can also be experienced in couch co-op, with up to four players taking control of the different heroes in the game. And there are all-new gameplay elements, such as dragon rides through 3D levels, and new musical stages.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
I cannot wait.
"Rayman Legends Retold is our way of revisiting what makes Rayman so special, and re‑telling that experience for a new generation of players," said the game's brand producer, Loïc Gounon.
"We wanted to preserve everything fans love, and Legends gave us the perfect foundation to expand Rayman's lore, its world logic, and how everything connects together."
Perhaps even more excitingly, Ubisoft is keeping the price down for the final release – it'll be just £39.99 in the UK for the standard edition. And those who pre-order will receive extra costumes and other in-game goodies.
On top of this, Ubisoft has also confirmed Rayman Origins: Enhance Edition – a more conventional remaster of the 2011 classic, with 4K visuals and 60 frames per second gameplay. And it'll be available as a free extra with the standard and deluxe editions of Retold. Nice.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.