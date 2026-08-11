SwitchBot just launched an AI smart home assistant that understands exactly what you want

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot has launched Kata AI Assistant, a new LLM-powered assistant built directly into its app. It lets users control devices, create automations, set up products and troubleshoot problems using everyday language rather than specific commands. It's available now through SwitchBot App version 9.29 or later, and once updated, users can access Kata directly from the Home screen and start interacting with it using text or voice.

SwitchBot has launched its new Kata AI Assistant, an LLM-powered smart home assistant built directly into the SwitchBot app. Designed specifically for the brand's growing ecosystem, Kata allows users to control devices, create automations, set up new products and troubleshoot problems using natural language.

Instead of jumping between different device menus or manually configuring triggers and routines, users can simply tell Kata what they want to happen using either text or voice. It's a similar approach to what we've recently seen with the upgraded Alexa+ experience, showing how smart home ecosystems are becoming more conversational and, importantly, easier to use.

The SwitchBot Kata AI Assistant is available now through SwitchBot App version 9.29 or later. Once updated, users can access Kata directly from the home screen and start interacting with it using text or voice.

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(Image credit: SwitchBot)

Kata is also designed to understand more conversational requests rather than relying on specific commands. For example, it you tell it that a room feels too dark or too hot, it can interpret what you're trying to achieve and trigger one of the brand's best fans or best smart lights. If a request is unclear or missing information, it'll ask follow-up questions before carrying anything out.

One of the most useful additions is natural-language automation creation. Instead of manually selecting devices, triggers and schedules, you can simply describe the routine you want.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

When setting up a new SwitchBot product, Kata can also use Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to identify it from its packaging before providing the relevant installation instructions. If something goes wrong further down the line, it can also reference SwitchBot's manuals, FAQs, videos and other support resources to help troubleshoot the issue.

That said, there are a few limitations to be aware of. Kata currently only retains conversational context within an active session, whilst more complex settings may require you to head into the SwitchBot app yourself. There's also a limit of 100 successful AI processes per day, although SwitchBot says usage limits and conditions could change in the future.