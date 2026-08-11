ECOVACS debuts its smartest robot window cleaner yet – but the price will shock you

QUICK SUMMARY ECOVACS has launched the WINBOT W2S Pro OMNI, its latest and smartest robot window cleaner. Priced at £529.99 / $599.99, the ECOVACS WINBOT W2S Pro OMNI has an upgraded triple-nozzle design, 10,000Pa suction power and eight cleaning modes.

ECOVACS has expanded its robot window cleaning range with the new WINBOT W2S Pro OMNI. The brand’s most advanced model yet, the ECOVACS WINBOT W2S Pro OMNI has eight cleaning modes, an upgraded spray design and edge-to-edge cleaning that offers more coverage than before.

Despite being best known for its robot lawn mower collection, ECOVACS has also become popular for its smart window cleaners. Its latest ECOVACS WINBOT W2S Pro OMNI excels amongst its predecessors with its upgraded cordless design, complete with a new triple-nozzle spray.

The ECOVACS WINBOT W2S Pro OMNI has many spray and scrubbing features to expertly clean windows without leaving any streaks or drips. Using a pressurised dual-sided spray design, it has three precision spray nozzles on each side of the cleaner to offer more coverage that loosens touch stains and dirt.

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Within each four corners of the ECOVACS WINBOT W2S Pro OMNI are four corner scrubbers that work alongside its TruEdge 2.0 technology. This combination allows the window cleaner to get close to the edges and frames, while maintaining contact with the window surface.

(Image credit: ECOVACS)

With a tank capacity of 4.1 fluid ounces, the ECOVACS WINBOT W2S Pro OMNI can cover up to 807 square feet per fill. It comes with the OMNI Station which charges, stores and controls the window cleaner. It offers up to 110 minutes of battery life, and its cordless design allows it to clean hard-to-reach areas which might not have easily accessible chargers, like balconies.

In terms of mapping, the ECOVACS WINBOT W2S Pro OMNI uses WIN-SLAM 4.0 technology to map paths across all types of windows. Packed with sensors and bumpers, the window cleaner can adjust its path and brush position as it moves around your windows, and it can detect and avoid obstacles, frames, handles and locks.

With the ECOVACS app, you can use the ECOVACS WINBOT W2S Pro OMNI via your phone or voice controls. The app also unlocks eight cleaning modes, including fast, edge, thorough, zone, deep and heavy-duty cleaning. When in action, it operates incredibly quietly at just 66dB, making it the quietest WINBOT cleaner yet.

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(Image credit: ECOVACS)

Earlier this year, I went to Barcelona with ECOVACS to see its new robot mowers, vacuums, pool and window cleaners for 2026. I was really impressed with its WINBOT series, especially with its close contact cleaning and safety features.

The only slight drawback is the price which is a lot more expensive than manual window cleaning. But for homes with lots of windows or windows in tricky places, the ECOVACS WINBOT W2S Pro OMNI would definitely be something I’d consider – and looking at the current state of my house’s windows, I need it more than I realised.