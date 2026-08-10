Ninja’s new oven air fryer hybrid can replace almost all your kitchen appliances

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has launched the Double Oven Pro Countertop Oven and Air Fryer. Priced at $429.99, the Ninja Double Oven Pro gives two ovens in one appliance, as well as 12 cooking functions.

Forget air fryers – Ninja has just made the countertop oven more exciting with its new Double Oven Pro Countertop Oven and Air Fryer. As a 12-in-1 appliance, the Ninja Double Oven Pro can replace almost every cooking gadget in your kitchen, and gives you two ovens for the price and space of one.

Air fryers have almost completely replaced ovens, mainly due to their smaller sizes and reduced costs. But sometimes, the best option for cooking quickly and intensely is an oven, so if you want my advice, I wouldn’t look at getting rid of your oven just yet.

However, the new Ninja Double Oven Pro Countertop Oven and Air Fryer could be a game changer as it combines two ovens in an air fryer-sized design, much like traditional toaster ovens. Measuring 21.42 inches in length, 19.76 inches in width and 15.94 inches in height, the Ninja Double Oven Pro is surprisingly compact and can comfortably fit on any countertop in your kitchen.

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Like most of Ninja’s air fryers, the Ninja Double Oven Pro has two cooking zones which you can use independently or simultaneously. The top and bottom ovens use DualZone technology so you can cook two different meals in two different ways at the same time.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Both ovens can be customised by function, time and temperature. With SmartFinish, the Ninja Double Oven Pro can also finish cooking meals at the same time for quicker results.

Inside, the Ninja Double Oven Pro has a huge capacity which can fit a 4.5 pound chicken, and it has 12 cooking functions to choose from, including air fry, bake, roast, grill, broil, toast, pizza, reheat and more. It can effectively replace your air fryer, oven, toaster and grill which is especially handy if you have limited kitchen space.

The Ninja Double Oven Pro looks like a cross between a microwave and toaster oven, and it has individual button and dial controls for both the top and bottom ovens. Its handles pull down like a normal oven, and there are clear viewing windows at the front so you can check on your cooking’s progress without having to open the doors.

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Available in a stylish silver colour, the Ninja Double Oven Pro comes with two sheet pans, two wire racks, an air fryer basket, thermometer and a crumb tray. It’s priced at $429.99 and available to buy at SharkNinja . As of writing, it’s been discounted to $349.99 and it’s not yet available in the UK or Europe.

Considering this style of air fryer-oven is typically more US-centric, I have my doubts over whether the Ninja Double Oven Pro Cook Countertop Oven and Air Fryer will come to the UK. But if it does, I think it’ll definitely appeal to big families and those who want one appliance to do everything.