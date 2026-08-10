Cult-favourite Japanese outdoor brand and wander’s new AW26 collection makes rain gaiters, satin trousers and technical fleece look ridiculously cool

Fresh off its Experience Wild 3+ collab with Altra, Japanese outdoor brand and wander has revealed its Autumn/Winter 2026 collection, and anyone who likes their hiking kit with a sizeable helping of fashion should probably pay attention.

The Tokyo-based label has always occupied an interesting space between genuine outdoor equipment and Japanese fashion, but AW26 pushes the combination particularly hard.

The new lookbook jumps from PERTEX SHIELD waterproofs and Dyneema backpacks to shaggy knits, quilted skirts and dramatically wide trousers without any of it feeling particularly out of place.

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There are plenty of recognisable and wander staples among the more technical looks, including the PERTEX SHIELD Rain Jacket, 2.5-layer hiking shells, 3-layer rain trousers, ECOPAK backpacks and the brand's Waterproof Trek Shoes Low.

(Image credit: and wander)

Dyneema, one of the most popular materials in the outdoor industry right now, is making an appearance in the UltraWeave 23L ultralight pack.

Continuing the theme of eye-catching but highly functional gear, the PERTEX SHIELD jacket has a three-layer construction that combines 40-denier nylon with a non-porous polyurethane membrane and nylon tricot backing.

It has a quoted 20,000mm waterproof rating and 20,000g/m²/24h breathability, with underarm ventilation and reflective detailing reinforcing its mountain credentials.

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Rain gaiters have never looked this good

One of the most interesting pieces is much simpler: the Rain Long Gaiter.

and wander positions the gaiter as an alternative way of building a waterproof lower-body system, particularly when paired with its Rain Wrap Skirt.

The gaiters extend above the knee to help protect the lower legs from rain, wet vegetation and cold, while also being easier to remove than a conventional pair of waterproof trousers.

AW26 combines the gaiters with oversized hiking trousers, technical vests and waterproof shoes, creating an almost futuristic silhouette from something primarily designed to stop your legs getting soaked.

and wander Rain Wrap Skirt (Image credit: and wander)

Then there are the Printed Satin Pants (see at the top), perhaps the collection's biggest departure from conventional outdoor clothing.

The voluminous unisex trousers use a soft cotton-rayon satin with an original all-over print, integrated webbing waist belt and drawcord-adjustable hems.

They have the relaxed proportions you'd expect from fashion-led trousers, but there are still little reminders that this is and wander.

The brown version's fiery, almost camouflage-like print is particularly striking, especially when AW26 pairs it with more restrained fleece and outerwear.

Reversible Boa Jacket (Image credit: and wander)

I'm also rather taken with the Reversible Boa Jacket, which combines a fuzzy patterned exterior with contrasting technical-looking panels and an oversized shape.

The collection moves further into traditional winter clothing elsewhere, including shaggy wool jackets, yak wool cardigans, down pieces, moleskin trousers and quilted layers.

Proper rain shells, performance packs and waterproof accessories sit alongside satin, wool, fleece and oversized tailoring as parts of the same wardrobe.

It's strange, functional and occasionally flamboyant, and exactly the sort of outdoor clothing that could make you want to wear your hiking gear even when you're nowhere near a mountain.

The collection is available now in Japan at mix.tokyo, with prices from ¥18,300 (~£85 / $115 / €99 / AU$163).