One of Japan's coolest outdoor brands has redesigned Altra's grippiest trail shoe

Altra has teamed up with Japanese outdoor fashion label and wander to create a special-edition version of the Experience Wild 3+, bringing a more lifestyle-focused look to one of the brand's newest trail running shoes.

The collaboration marks the first time the Experience Wild 3+ has received the co-branded treatment.

Available in two earthy colourways inspired by natural landscapes, the shoe combines Altra's trail-running credentials with and wander's signature approach to outdoor design.

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(Image credit: Altra)

If you're unfamiliar with and wander, the Tokyo-based brand has built a reputation for blending technical outdoor performance with fashion-led styling.

Its collaborations often sit comfortably in both mountain environments and on city streets, making the Experience Wild 3+ a logical choice for the partnership.

Same trail-ready platform underneath

Unlike some collaboration models that introduce new materials or performance tweaks, the Altra x and wander Experience Wild 3+ collab appears to retain the same trail-running platform as the standard shoe.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, as the Experience Wild 3+ is already one of Altra's most approachable trail runners.

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Under the redesigned upper sits the same reliable trainer that launched earlier this year as part of Altra's Experience 3 collection.

(Image credit: Altra)

The shoe features a 4mm drop, Altra's roomy FootShape toe box and a Vibram Megagrip outsole with Traction Lug technology for improved grip on mixed terrain.

It also uses the brand's EGO P35 midsole foam, designed to provide a lightweight, efficient ride without sacrificing comfort.

The two launch colourways are named Carbon and Humus, drawing inspiration from weathered stone, forest floors and rust-coloured earth.

Matching Trail Gaiters in Sand Camo and Navy Camo are also available if that's something you're interested in.

The collaboration is available now through Altra and and wander (the and wonder store is Japanese and lists the shoes in yen and with Japanese sizing) stores worldwide.

Pricing is set at €170 / £145 (~$191 / AU$273).