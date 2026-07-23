Adidas' latest running shoe packs Hyperboost tech into a daily trainer

Adidas has expanded its Hyperboost running range with the launch of the new Hyperboost Run, a daily training shoe that brings the franchise's high-energy ride to a broader audience.

Set to launch on 1 August, the Hyperboost Run is designed as an all-round road shoe for runners who split their time between easy miles, faster sessions and everyday wear.

Adidas says the new model focuses on balancing comfort, responsiveness and versatility in a single package.

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The Hyperboost Run sits below the Hyperboost Edge in Adidas' latest running shoe franchise.

(Image credit: Adidas)

While the Edge is positioned as the brand's lightweight "super-trainer" for longer, faster efforts, the Run takes the same design philosophy and adapts it into a more accessible daily trainer.

The new trainers feature the Hyperboost Pro midsole, a 38mm heel stack and a 6mm drop.

The brand says the lightweight foam is tuned to provide high energy return while maintaining the cushioning needed for everyday mileage.

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(Image credit: Adidas)

The Hyperboost Run also features a lightweight Primeweave engineered mesh upper designed to improve breathability and comfort during longer runs.

Underfoot, Adidas combines its LIGHTTRAXION outsole with Continental rubber pods at the forefoot to boost grip without adding weight.

The shoe also adopts a wider platform and anatomically shaped 3D-printed heel elements to improve stability.

The new trainer weighs 247g (UK men's 8.5), putting it firmly in the lightweight daily trainer category.