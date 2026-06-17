Puma's latest workout shoe uses firmer NITROFOAM and a wider platform to tackle the toughest hybrid workouts

Puma has unveiled the Activate NITRO TR HYROX, a new training shoe developed specifically for athletes preparing for HYROX competitions.

The launch expands the brand's growing HYROX footwear ecosystem and arrives at a time when several brands are racing to establish themselves in the rapidly growing hybrid fitness category.

While most HYROX-specific footwear has focused on race-day performance, Puma is positioning the Activate NITRO TR HYROX as a dedicated training companion.

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(Image credit: Puma)

The shoe sits alongside the Deviate Elite HYROX, Puma's carbon-plated race shoe, and is designed to handle the running, strength and conditioning sessions that make up the bulk of a HYROX athlete's training programme.

The Activate NITRO TR HYROX focuses on stability and versatility, two qualities that become increasingly important when workouts include everything from sled pushes and lunges to interval runs and wall balls.

Built for the gym and the track

The new model features a wider outsole and forefoot platform to improve stability during strength-focused exercises, allowing the toes to splay naturally under load.

Puma has also lowered the stack height compared to its running-focused models and incorporated a TPU heel counter to create a more planted feel during lateral movements and weight-bearing exercises.

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(Image credit: Puma)

Underfoot, the shoe uses a slightly firmer version of Puma's NITROFOAM midsole technology to provide enough responsiveness for running sessions while maintaining stability during gym-based workouts.

Traction comes courtesy of a full PUMAGRIP outsole, which should help athletes maintain grip during sled pushes, sled pulls and other movements that place significant demands on footwear.

Looking at the shoe itself, the design appears to borrow elements from both running shoes and traditional workout shoes.

The chunky heel structure and broad platform suggest stability was prioritised, while the rocker-like geometry and NITRO branding indicate Puma hasn't forgotten the running component that makes HYROX unique.

(Image credit: Puma)

Athletes attending the 2026 HYROX World Championships in Stockholm will get first access to the Activate NITRO TR HYROX later this month.

Puma has yet to confirm pricing, but with HYROX participation continuing to rise and brands increasingly creating footwear for specific stages of the athlete journey, don't be surprised if dedicated HYROX training shoes become as common as race-day supershoes over the next few years.

The shoe will then launch globally from 1 July through Puma's website, flagship stores and selected retail partners.