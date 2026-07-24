Zara has launched a rooftop tent, and it looks far better than anyone expected

Zara is best known for quickly turning fashion trends into clothing you can find on almost any high street.

Its latest release, however, isn't something you can try in a changing cubicle.

The Spanish retailer is now selling a fully fledged car rooftop tent for £3,300 (~$4,397 / €3,865 / AU$6,292), complete with an aluminium shell, built-in mattress and telescopic ladder.

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It is available through Zara Home in the UK and looks every bit as Zara-like as a rooftop tent possibly could.

Finished in beige and earthy brown, with a slim black frame and sparse branding, the tent resembles something from an unusually expensive outdoor editorial.