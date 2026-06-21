These 6 camping gadget upgrades prove outdoor gear is getting smarter in 2026

Camping season is here, or so I've been told. If you're planning any camping trips this summer, it's best to have a look at the gadget and apparel options below.

From AI-powered smart glasses and compact wildlife-spotting optics to insect-repellent clothing and ultralight cooking systems, these upgrades solve real problems without adding unnecessary weight to your pack.

(Image credit: Columbia)

Columbia Skien Valley Hooded Light Jacket (Insect Shield Collection)

£90 | Columbia

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Summer camping is brilliant until the insects arrive, which also coincides with the weather getting colder in the early evening/ morning.

Luckily, Columbia's Skien Valley Hooded Light Jacket can not only keep you warm but also safe from bugs.

Part of the brand's Insect Shield collection, it uses built-in insect-repellent technology to deter mosquitoes, ticks, and other biting bugs without relying on sprays or lotions.

The lightweight construction makes it easy to stash in a backpack, while the hood provides additional coverage when conditions turn buggy.

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(There are also matching pants.)

(Image credit: Opinel)

Opinel N°08 Horizon Knife

€25 | Opinel (~£22)

A camping kit is only as good as its most-used tool, and few knives have the heritage of the Opinel N°08.

This special Horizon version retains all the features that made the French folding knife a classic, including the 8.5cm stainless-steel blade and Opinel's Virobloc safety ring, which locks the blade open or closed.

The bright handle makes it easier to spot if dropped in long grass or left on a picnic table. It's a lightweight essential that earns its place on every trip, whether you're slicing food, opening packaging or tackling campsite chores.

(Image credit: Nalgene)

Nalgene 24oz Sustain FreshFlow Straw Bottle

£19.82 | Amazon

Hydration might not be the most glamorous camping topic, but it quickly becomes one of the most important.

Nalgene's 24oz Sustain FreshFlow Straw Bottle modernises the brand's famously bombproof water bottle formula with a convenient flip-up straw lid for easy drinking on the move.

Made from Tritan Renew, which incorporates recycled content, it's durable enough to withstand years of outdoor adventures while helping reduce waste.

The leak-resistant design makes it suitable for backpacks, while the familiar wide-mouth construction keeps cleaning simple. It's a practical upgrade you'll use just as often at home as around the campsite.

(Image credit: NOCS)

NOCS Zero Tube 10x25 Waterproof Monocular

$180 | NOCS (~£136)

The NOCS Zero Tube is a compact monocular that delivers 10x magnification and a 25mm objective lens in a pocket-friendly package.

Waterproof and fogproof construction means it can handle unpredictable weather, while the rugged exterior is designed for outdoor use.

It's ideal for spotting wildlife, checking distant trails or getting a closer look at mountain scenery without carrying larger optics. It's the type of gadget that can make a campsite feel much bigger.

(Image credit: Ray-Ban)

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Gen 2

From £399 | Ray Ban

Smart glasses might not be the first thing that comes to mind when planning a camping trip, but the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Gen 2 makes a surprisingly strong case.

(Also, this is T3, so we'll be talking about technology one way or another.)

Equipped with an integrated camera and open-ear speakers, the glasses can capture photos and videos hands-free, which can be super handy in a camping situation where you might be cooking food with one hand while holding a drink with the other.

They're particularly useful on hikes, around camp or when exploring unfamiliar areas. Better still, they look like regular Wayfarers rather than overtly futuristic tech, making them one of the most practical wearable gadgets currently available.

(Image credit: Primus)

Primus Lite Ultra Stove System 0.8L

£145 | Primus

Every camping setup eventually revolves around food, coffee or both, and Primus' Lite Ultra Stove System 0.8L is designed to make those moments easier.

The brand's lightest stove system yet, it has an integrated burner and pot system, combining efficient cooking performance with an incredibly compact design.

The 0.8-litre hard-anodised pot locks securely onto the burner for stability, and once cooking (and cleanup) is done, you can pop it in your backpack or large cargo pocket.

(Image credit: Red Bull)

+1 Red Bull Summer Edition

£18.99 (12-pack) | Amazon

Can't be bothered to cook coffee in the morning but want to feel energised? Have a Red Bull. The popular energy drink recently released a new flavour, Citrus Zest, so even if you aren't too keen on the original taste, you should be able to enjoy the refreshing, bubbly drink on a hike or walk. Better still, it also comes in a sugar-free version if you're watching those pesky calories (as I do).