I'm an outdoor expert, and these are the first 12 things I'd do to make my hiking backpack less heavy before buying any ultralight hiking gear
The packing tweaks you need can make your next hike more comfortable (without costing a penny)
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The packing tweaks you need can make your next hike more comfortable (without costing a penny)