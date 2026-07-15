I'm an outdoor expert, and these are the first 12 things I'd do to make my hiking backpack less heavy before buying any ultralight hiking gear

The packing tweaks you need can make your next hike more comfortable (without costing a penny)

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Gossamer Grit 28L Fastpack review
(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)