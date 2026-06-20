I’ve covered Prime Day for years – here’s the one tip you need to save even more money in 2026

Prime Day is steadily approaching now, and we’re just days away from the big event. The sale is taking place between 23rd and 26th June, giving shoppers the chance to save money on everything from the best coffee machines to the best lawn mowers.

However, if you want to get the absolute best value for your money, there’s one key piece of advice you really need to follow.

I’ve covered the best deals for years now, and this is the fourth Prime Day I’ve worked on specifically, so you could say I know what I’m talking about. So listen up and take note – whatever else you take away, this will be the most important piece of advice you’ll hear.

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you’ve previously heard that some brands will increase their prices on Amazon weeks or even months before Prime Day, only to 'discount' them back to their original RRP when the event arrives, you wouldn’t be wrong. It’s a tactic that can catch a lot of people out, and whilst we don’t see it as often with big-name products, it can still happen.

However, instead of constantly logging on to Amazon every single day in the lead-up to keep track of prices, there’s a much simpler solution – and it’s called CamelCamelCamel.

(Image credit: CamelCamelCamel)

You may have heard of it before, but it’s essentially a free Amazon price tracker that helps you see exactly how prices have changed over time. It lets you create price watches and get email alerts when prices drop, as well as view the full price history of millions of Amazon products.

This means that if you find a product you like the look of and think the Prime Day discount seems decent, you can quickly check CamelCamelCamel to see its price history. You’ll be able to see how cheap it’s been in the past – and, crucially, whether the price was bumped up beforehand and then reduced for the event itself.

That gives you a much clearer idea of whether you’re actually getting a good deal, and if you’re not, it can point you in the direction of waiting or shopping elsewhere.

(Image credit: Amazon (edited using Gemini))

The other bit of good news is that CamelCamelCamel is completely free to use, and you can sign up via the website to access all the tools. If you think you’ll use it regularly, you can also add price history charts directly to your browser with The Camelizer extension to keep an even closer eye on prices.