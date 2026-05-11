Upgrade your life for less with Tom's Guide's Saving Squad

Life is getting more expensive right now, with prices of everything from petrol to computer RAM soaring. To try and counter that, our sister site Tom's Guide is introducing a way to keep those costs down – at least when it comes to your tech.

Introducing the Saving Squad, a crack team of deals experts covering everything from computing and phones, to fitness, streaming and more. They will sniff out those hidden deals to make sure you pay the lowest price possible on your goods.

As part of the wider Tom's Guide relaunch, which included the AI product picker, this new section is a more human approach and pulls on over 20 years of experience in the field.

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The Savings Squad Shop will be a dedicated area on the website where you can find the curated picks from the editors, as well as vouchers and coupons to get more money off.

The extensive team of product reviewers at Tom's Guide also test all the latest gear, so not only will they tell you when it's a bargain, but they can also tell you which one offers the best performance for the price too.

Deals Editor-in-chief Louis Ramirez is the in-house deal detective, and has more Amazon Prime Day sales under his belt than most people can remember.

Meanwhile there's handy advice on how to fake it till you make it, with low-cost alternatives to those premium priced items. There's even advice on what subscriptions to cancel.

So whether you're looking to spend $30 or $3000, the new Tom's Guide Savings Squad has you covered.