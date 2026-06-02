Amazon Prime Day 2026 official – here's when the bountiful bargains and deals will start to flow

Quick Summary Amazon Prime Day 2026 runs from 23 to 26 June and will slash the prices of 1,000s of items across the retail site. You will need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deals, however.

It's time to get ready for a deal tsunami as Amazon has announced its annual summer Prime Day event.

This year's sales period will run from 23 to 26 June 2026, so is just a few weeks away. It'll once again see 1,000s of items heavily discounted across Amazon in multiple countries, including smart home gear, home appliances, TVs, tech and services, like Prime Video and Amazon Music Unlimited.

Amazon will also be slashes the prices of its own devices once more – including Fire TV Sticks, Ring video doorbells, Kindles, Echo smart speakers and Ember televisions.

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As always, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deals, although you can sign up for free for 30 days if you're not currently a subscriber. That way you can snag all the deals you want and then decide whether you want to continue with your membership or cancel before the first monthly payment is taken.

Amazon Prime Day will also include limited-time deals on newly launched items, plus a zone for the top 100 deals, and Epic Prime Deals with the biggest bargains. And of course, you can also keep up with all the latest tech deal recommendations from the T3 team throughout the event.

Brands that are confirmed to be taking part include Samsung, Sony, LG, Sonos, Hisense and Lenovo. There will also be big deals from the likes of Ninja, Shark, De'Longhi, Instant Pot, Adidas and Lego.

There are even some early deals available now, including on Amazon Prime Video TV and movie purchases – you can get up to 50% off with discounts across the online store.

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Hopefully, this will be a Prime Day to remember.