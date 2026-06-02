Amazon Prime Day 2026 official – here's when the bountiful bargains and deals will start to flow
This year's Amazon Prime Day has been announced, and it's not that far away
Quick Summary
Amazon Prime Day 2026 runs from 23 to 26 June and will slash the prices of 1,000s of items across the retail site.
You will need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deals, however.
It's time to get ready for a deal tsunami as Amazon has announced its annual summer Prime Day event.
This year's sales period will run from 23 to 26 June 2026, so is just a few weeks away. It'll once again see 1,000s of items heavily discounted across Amazon in multiple countries, including smart home gear, home appliances, TVs, tech and services, like Prime Video and Amazon Music Unlimited.
Amazon will also be slashes the prices of its own devices once more – including Fire TV Sticks, Ring video doorbells, Kindles, Echo smart speakers and Ember televisions.
As always, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deals, although you can sign up for free for 30 days if you're not currently a subscriber. That way you can snag all the deals you want and then decide whether you want to continue with your membership or cancel before the first monthly payment is taken.
Amazon Prime Day will also include limited-time deals on newly launched items, plus a zone for the top 100 deals, and Epic Prime Deals with the biggest bargains. And of course, you can also keep up with all the latest tech deal recommendations from the T3 team throughout the event.
Brands that are confirmed to be taking part include Samsung, Sony, LG, Sonos, Hisense and Lenovo. There will also be big deals from the likes of Ninja, Shark, De'Longhi, Instant Pot, Adidas and Lego.
There are even some early deals available now, including on Amazon Prime Video TV and movie purchases – you can get up to 50% off with discounts across the online store.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Hopefully, this will be a Prime Day to remember.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.