Prime Video in June 2026: Top 5 new arrivals on Amazon's streaming service

Amazon runs one of the biggest streaming services in the world, in the form of Prime Video, and it knows as well as any of its rivals that it can't afford to be slow to add new material to its library. If it has a slow month, after all, subscribers and Prime members might cancel and pick up one of the other best streaming services out there.

This June is a great example of how that unfolds – with Prime Video adding a whole bunch of big-hitting shows and movies to its roster. There's plenty for people to sink their teeth into across a pretty wide range of genres, and it looks like one of the bigger months the platform has had recently. I've gathered five unmissable highlights for you to check out, each with a trailer (if it exists) and release date).

Every Year After

Every Year After - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 10 June

Amazon's absolutely unafraid to go down the steamy route right now, and it seems to have a knack for developing romance series that capture people's imaginations and turn into mega-franchises. It surely hopes that Every Year After is the latest in that lineup, telling a story of "the one who got away" for the ages.

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Its main character is Percy Fraser, who feels she has to go back to the town where she had a beautiful summer romance when she discovers that her ex's mother has passed away. He's distraught, obviously, but has also moved on and has a new girlfriend, which is a pretty classic setup for a messy love triangle and some big dilemmas.

Your Fault: London

Your Fault: London - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 17 June

Another huge and extremely saucy returning franchise for Prime Video is the English-language version of Your Fault, with its London suffix. This tells the same story as Culpa Tua did, except that one was in Spanish – which means that it picks up with step-siblings Noah and Nick actually indulging in a genuine relationship.

Things look good, but this is a steamy drama, so there's no way it's staying like that. With Nick unable to suppress his bad-boy ways, there might even be some skeletons in his closet. Brace for their relationship to hit some rocky waters, and for the drama to escalate in some surprising ways.

Clarkson's Farm Season 5

Clarkson's Farm Series 5 | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 3 June

This is one of Prime Video's real juggernauts, despite it being quite an unlikely one. Jeremy Clarkson's transition from motoring personality to farming advocate has been a surprise, and it's also brought Prime Video one of its biggest ever successes, so the fifth season of the show is a really big deal, especially here in the UK.

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This season will be a dramatic one, too, since it'll cover a period of time that involved major health complications for Clarkson himself, but also some of the biggest protests ever from the farming industry in the UK, which he also got involved with. The best bits, though, are likely to be the slapstick on-farm cockups that fill the gaps between those big moments.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4

The Legend of Vox Machina S4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 3 June

This animated show has been running way longer than people might have assumed it would manage when it first arrived. It dramatises and adapts some of the biggest and best stories from the world of Critical Role, taking the same party and most of the same voice actors and letting them retell their grand first campaign in style.

That means it has some really fun storytelling, since its twists and turns weren't created in a writers' room, but were the results of improvisation and fun ideas by players who at that point were relatively new to Dungeons & Dragons. This is a great opportunity to get into the show for the first time, or to return to it.

Did You Kill Emma?

Streaming from: 14 June

This one doesn't have a trailer at the time of writing but it looks like a textbook slice of UK TV excellence coming to Prime Video in the middle of June. It's a documentary about a notorious and shocking crime in Glasgow, and the incredibly slow progress towards justice that came after the event.

Did You Kill Emma follows an investigative journalist as she slowly but surely gets closer to the truth, while uncovering a litany of police failings and ways in which the criminal justice system can let things fall through the cracks. For true-crime fans, it looks like a compelling new option.