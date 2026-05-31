I tested DS and Durga Rum Bay Rum – it smells just like a beloved, classic beverage

In all my time testing the best men's fragrances, I don't think one has ever landed with me at a more perfect time than DS & Durga's Rum Bay Rum. As the UK melts through a heatwave, this bottle felt right at home.

Why? Well, to make this as simple as I possibly can – this scent smells almost exactly like a Cuba Libre, and for me, that's the perfect drink for a really hot day, basking in the sun.

The brand's own website lists bay, linden and sandalwood as the top, middle and base notes, respectively. For me, there's much more too it than that.

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Sure, woods are here, but the spices are where it's really at. There's definite cinnamon to my nose, without straying too far into nose-piercing, sharp scent. Things remain very sweet throughout the wear, like you've just cracked the bottle top from a glass Coke bottle, and you get that first hit of sweet-spice.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The rum aspect is definitely not too prominent – there's no overbearing alcoholic smell here – though my brain certainly filled in the gaps. Maybe that's just the yearnings of a heat-soaked mind...

Silage is pretty good here, as anyone who has used DS & Durga will be accustomed to. There's no room-filling, overbearing projection, but simply a nice halo of good scent around the wearer.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Sadly, I found the longevity to be just a little less than I'd hope for, really only getting an hour or two before it was little more than a skin scent. It's worth noting that I was testing this in hot weather (did I mention the heat already) and on days where I was a little more active, so it's possible that a cooler temperature might yield better results here.

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Even so, I can't help but recommend this. The scent is just so easy to wear, and such a classic that you really can't go wrong. Buy a 50ml and stick the bottle in your bag to top up as needed – you won't regret it!