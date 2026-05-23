This affordable, solar-powered dive watch has quickly become my most worn watch – here's why

As someone who's job mostly revolves around testing out the best watches on the market, I get the chance to wear a lot of different pieces. From the vast swathes of new launches at Watches and Wonders to other reviews throughout the year, I turn light-headed thinking of the combined value of everything which has sat on my wrist.

Despite all of that, there's one watch in particular which has taken over as my go-to – and it's one I wouldn't really have expected. Indeed, if you'd told me that – in place of a decent bevy of mechanical watches revolving through my life – a solar-powered dive watch was going to be the one, I'd have scoffed.

But that's exactly what the Ontic Utility 40 has done. This model – designed to act exactly how a rugged dive watch should – has stolen my heart ever since I first strapped it on.

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Quartz in a trap

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Now look, I'm not exactly a quartz movement snob. I've got a few models in my collection powered by this technology, but I'd certainly jump towards a mechanical watch more readily.

The difference here is that the movement decision isn't made for the sake of cost, but as a practical tool. In general, quartz movements are handy because they keep going for much longer periods without needing any attention.

That's handy when you need a watch which just works when you need it – no winding and time-setting required. It's also more true of a solar watch, because it can keep it's power topped up simply by sticking it near a window.

Whether you're running late or running up a mountain

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

When the brand designed this watch, those features were perfect for Mountain Rescue operatives heading out into the wild. That's not exactly my situation, but it's equally handy when you're running late in the morning and need a watch which is already on time.

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Of course, good specs are worthless if the watch isn't good looking, too. Fortunately, that's not a problem here – the Utility 40 is as stylish as any other black dive watch out there, perhaps even more so thanks to its natty dial design.

It's also incredibly comfortable, thanks the to the lightweight, titanium construction. My test model came on a rubber strap, and the whole package weighs about as much as a gnat's eyelashes.

More than the sum of its parts

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Ultimately, any one of these things on their own might not be enough to sway me. But put them all together and the result truly is more than the sum of its parts.

I can only think of a handful of other models which left me with that feeling, putting this Ontic model in good company.