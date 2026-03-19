Citizen Eco-Drive Photon hands on – celebrating 50 years of powering watches with light

The brand celebrates a major birthday with a killer, modern sports watch

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Citizen Eco-Drive Photon
(Image credit: Sam Cross)
Quick Summary

Citizen is celebrating 50 years of Eco-Drive with a killer sports watch.

I got hands on to see if it's any good (spoiler alert: it is!)

50 years is a long time, and that's exactly how long Citizen watches have made use of the Eco-Drive technology. A revolutionary way to power watches, Eco-Drive makes use of any light source to power a quartz watch movement.

Citizen Eco-Drive Photon

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

All of that is purposeful, with the brand seeking to champion light in all its glory with this release. The brand's Senior General Manager, Yoshihisa Yajima, tells me that the piece was actually designed as part of an internal competition, with people within Citizen tasked with coming up with a design.

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