TAG Heuer’s new Formula 1 Solargraph pays tribute to the final Dutch Grand Prix

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer has launched two versions of the Formula 1 Solargraph 38mm to mark the final Dutch Grand Prix. Inspired by Circuit Zandvoort, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph 38mm has bright orange and red detailing, and is powered by natural and artificial light.

Another day, another TAG Heuer watch launch! Following its recent collaboration with Team Ikuzawa which celebrated Japanese motorsports, TAG Heuer is taking a left turn and heading to the Netherlands with its new limited edition watch – and it won’t be hard to miss.

To mark the final Dutch Grand Prix, TAG Heuer has debuted two new versions of its Formula 1 Solargraph 38mm. The watch is housed in a small 38mm sandblasted steel case which is inspired by the Circuit Zandvoort, which feels close and compressed, with its narrow layout and corners that keep racers on their toes.

The case is somewhat overshadowed by its bidirectional 60 second / minute bezel which has a bold orange colour and the Solargraph’s iconic daisy motif shape. The bezel is crafted from TH-Polylight which is durable, lightweight and precise, and it stands out against the steel case and crown.

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Orange and red colouring continues onto the dial of the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph 38mm. The base of the dial is grey opalin, which is overlapped by orange and red details on the minute track, hour markers and hour, minute and seconds hands.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The orange is inspired by the signature colour of the Dutch Grand Prix. The indexes are a combination of circles and TAG Heuer shields at six, nine and twelve o’clock, while a date window sits at three. The hour markers are filled with Super LumiNova to enhance visibility in low light conditions.

Powered by the Calibre TH50-00 movement, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph 38mm uses both natural and artificial light as an energy source. A minute of exposure to direct sunlight should give the watch enough power to run for a full day.

A full charge can be accomplished when the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph 38mm has around 40 hours of light exposure, and its accumulator has an average lifespan of 15 years. When the watch stops, it can restart with just 10 seconds of light.

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(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The main difference between the two versions of the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph 38mm is its strap options – an orange rubber strap or a steel three row bracelet.