New TAG Heuer dive watches use solar movements – and they look fantastic

Quick Summary
TAG Heuer just unveiled a new suite of dive watches.
Eight different models have launched across 28mm and 40mm case sizes.
The popularity of dive watches shows absolutely no signs of fading, and that's seen in the volume of new pieces hitting the market. Now, one of the biggest manufacturers out there is back with a gentle refresh of its collection.
The TAG Heuer Aquaracer range probably doesn't get the adoration it rightly deserves, but hopefully that changes with this new collection. Here, we see the watches refreshed in both 28mm and 40mm case sizes.
That's a perfect pairing for a lot of wrists – 40mm is a Goldilocks size for men, and 28mm offers something a little daintier and more traditional for those seeking a smaller footprint.
These models also form part of the brand's Solargraph collection, complete with TH51-00 and TH50-00 movements inside. Those allow for the conversion of both natural and artificial light into power for the movement, which is brilliant for any watch you'll wear and use regularly.
The 28mm model comes in four reference, all cased in stainless steel. Each feature diamonds on the indices, with two references sporting a mother-of-pearl dial and one of those also employing diamonds on the bezel.
Those opting for the 40mm model also have four options, but there's a little more variance in the collection. Here, two models employ a stainless steel case and bracelet, with options of blue or green dials.
However, there are also two variants which are crafted from grade 2 titanium. That should offer a much more lightweight wearing experience, which is perfect for everyday use. Those models come with either a black dial and teal accents, or grey dial with rose gold accents.
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Pricing for the various models and versions ends up quite convoluted, but can be found in the table below:
|Row 0 - Cell 0
GBP
EUR
USD
AUD (approx.)
TAG Heuer Aquaracer 28mm
£2,550
€3,000
$3,050
$4,800
TAG Heuer Aquaracer 28mm, Mother of Pearl
£2,750
€3,250
$3,250
$5,185
TAG Heuer Aquaracer 28mm, Mother of Pearl, Diamond bezel
£4,500
€5,350
$5,350
$8,485
TAG Heuer Aquaracer 40mm, steel
£2,600
€3,050
$3,100
$4,900
TAG Heuer Aquaracer 40mm, titanium
£3,050
€3,600
$3,600
$5,750
TAG Heuer Aquaracer 40mm, titanium and rose gold
£3,200
€3,800
$3,850
$6,050
Overall, I think it's a tasteful update for the collection. Personally, I'm intrigued by the prospect of the titanium models, and they should offer a compelling choice for those ready to buy in this price range.
Sam Cross is an award-winning journalist, with nine years of experience in the media industry. His work can be found in publications as diverse as Oracle Time, Metro and Last Word on Sports.
Here at T3, Sam is best known as the brand’s go-to guy for all things luxurious – from exquisite watches to fine fragrances; the latest performance vehicles to intricate audio equipment, and more.
He’s often found travelling around the world to test new launches, complete with high-end backpacks and suitcases in tow. And when he’s not adding to his air miles, Sam can be found in front of a video camera, bringing his distinctive brand of storytelling to T3’s social media channels.
Sam also loves all things analogue including listening to music on vinyl or cassette, and photography on vintage film cameras.
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