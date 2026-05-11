TAG Heuer launches a new Solargraph to celebrate its legacy with the Indy 500

Quick Summary TAG Heuer has unveiled a new Solargraph model. That's in conjunction with the Indy 500.

One of my favourite TAG Heuer models of the modern era is the Formula 1 Solargraph. It's relatively affordable, and offers a unique appearance complete with retro styling.

Now, there's a new watch designed specifically to celebrate the brand's partnership with the Indy 500. That's widely regarded as one of the most prestigious races in the USA, and is set to take place later in the month.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

There are no real surprises in the design here, with the range offering a fairly established blueprint in terms of design. This particular model makes use of a black dial, with brown accents on the minute track and bezel.

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The iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway logo is also present at the six o'clock position, bringing an added touch to this piece for fans of the franchise. Large dot indices sit between TAG Heuer logo shapes at the 12, nine and six o'clock positions, with a date window at three o'clock.

The 38mm case and matching three-link bracelet are both crafted from sand-blasted steel, offering a muted appearance without compromising on robustness. The bezel is crafted from the brand's TH-Polylight material, and offers bi-directional operation.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The case is water resistant to 100m, which should be more than enough for most day-to-day activities. Inside, the brand's TH50-00 movement sits, which is a solar-powered calibre.

The model is limited to just 1,110 pieces, and features special edition packaging featuring the Indy 500 logo. Priced at £1,900 / €2,200 / US$2,250 (approx. AUD AU$3,500) this feels like a solid addition to the collection, and one which will really appeal to fans of American motor racing.

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It's another sensible continuation of the format for the brand, which has traded heavily on its motor racing credentials in recent years. And hey, even if you're not an Indy 500 fan, maybe this colourway is the one for you.