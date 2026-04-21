TAG Heuer unveils new Solargraph models in stunning pastel hues

Quick Summary Just days after Watches and Wonders, TAG Heuer has unveiled another new collection. The Solargraph is now available in a range of pastel hues.

With Watches and Wonders 2026 now in the rear view mirror, there are lots of exciting new watches to look back on. But don't think the new goodies stop there – one brand has just unveiled a new range which wasn't on show in Geneva.

In fact, the new versions of the TAG Heuer Solargraph hark back to a model which was launched the year before, at Watches and Wonders 2025. That model even took home a T3 Award from the event, marking the return of an icon to the brand's catalogue.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Now, the model is offered in a range of pastel hues, designed to offer a more gentle appearance than the saturated models launched last time out.

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There are five different references in the new collection. That includes one model – complete with a pastel pink opalin dial – which is limited to just 1,110 pieces, to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Indy 500 series. Beyond that, we see a further two models in pastel blue and beige which sit within a TH-Polylight case, with another pair of options in steel.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The two steel models – one in green and one in pink and purple – both make use eight diamonds on the dial. Those sit between four markers in the shape of the brand logo, which sit at the 12, three, six and nine o'clock positions.

With so many variations, pricing is a little more convoluted. The two models in steel (with diamonds on the dial) are priced a little higher, at £2,350 / €2,800 / US$2,800 (approx. AU$4,450). Opting for any of the three cased in TH-Polylight will set you back £1,650 / €1,950 / US$1,950 (approx. AU$3,100).

That still makes this decent enough value, and a fun option to add to your watch collection. Personally, I'm quite taken with both the beige and blue options, particularly given the lower price point they sit at.