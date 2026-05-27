Salomon just made the gravel-running super shoe Nike ACG wishes it had
The new collaboration blends cycling aesthetics with carbon-plated running tech for mixed-terrain adventures
Salomon has teamed up with Copenhagen cycling label Pas Normal Studios for a new SS26 collaboration, and it looks like the brands are trying to carve out an entirely new category somewhere between road running, trail running and gravel cycling.
Launching today, the limited-edition collection combines Pas Normal Studios’ minimalist cycling aesthetic with Salomon’s performance outdoor expertise.
The standout product is the new GRVL Concept trail running shoe, or more like an experimental gravel running super shoe.
According to the brands, the model uses a PEBA-based supercritical foam midsole paired with dual full-length carbon blades to deliver the sort of energy return typically associated with elite road racing shoes.
The outsole uses shallow 1.5mm lugs inspired by bike tyre geometry to maintain grip on gravel and loose terrain without sacrificing speed on tarmac.
At 262g, the shoe remains relatively lightweight considering its chunky 43mm / 37mm stack height.
Salomon also added an integrated knitted gaiter and its quickLACE system to improve fit and keep debris out during longer mixed-terrain efforts.
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Not quite road, not quite trail
The collaboration arrives as more outdoor and running brands experiment with crossover categories that sit between traditional disciplines.
Gravel cycling exploded over the last decade, and brands now seem keen to apply the same “go anywhere” philosophy to running.
In many ways, the collection feels like Salomon’s answer to Nike ACG, blending technical outdoor performance with fashion-led design and hybrid adventure appeal.
Pas Normal Studios co-founder Karl-Oskar Olsen described the collection as a “hybrid concept” designed around “movement without boundaries.”
Alongside the footwear, the collaboration introduces a co-branded RACE SKIN 2 running vest designed for mixed-terrain adventures, featuring front hydration flasks and rear storage for longer efforts.
The full collection is now available at Pas Normal Studios, with prices starting at £16 (~$21 / €18 / AU$30). The shoes retail for £230 ($310 / €265 / AU$433) at Salomon.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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