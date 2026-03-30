Nike Pegasus Trail fans should check out this French brand’s new sustainable off-road trainer

Veja has expanded its running line with the launch of the Condor 3 Off-Road, a hybrid shoe designed to handle both city streets and uneven trails, tapping into the growing demand for “door-to-trail” versatility.

Inspired by gravel biking, the new model blends road-running efficiency with trail-ready durability, building on the brand’s Condor 3 Advanced platform while introducing a more aggressive outsole and updated upper.

(Image credit: Veja)

Unlike traditional road-running shoes, the Condor 3 Off-Road features a redesigned outsole with 4 mm lugs to improve grip on loose and uneven surfaces without compromising usability on tarmac.

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That puts it squarely in competition with models like the Nike Pegasus Trail and Hoka Challenger ATR, both of which target runners who don’t want to swap shoes mid-session.

The upper is made from ripstop fabric for added tear resistance, while the outsole has been tweaked to be more robust and longer-lasting than previous versions.

A different take on performance

Underfoot, the shoe uses what Veja calls a “Dynamic Plate,” a bio-based EVA stability plate embedded in the midsole to improve energy return and efficiency during faster efforts.

It’s not a carbon plate; instead, the focus is on consistent energy distribution and stability across varied terrain, which makes sense for a shoe designed to move between surfaces.

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Specs-wise, the Condor 3 Off-Road sits firmly in the daily trainer category, with a weight of 295g, an 8 mm drop, and a neutral ride with a relatively firm cushioning profile.

(Image credit: Veja)

Veja has also refined the fit, widening the lacing cage by 5 mm to reduce pressure points across the midfoot.

As expected from the brand, sustainability remains front and centre.

The shoe uses a mix of Amazonian rubber, sugarcane-derived EVA and recycled polyester across key components, continuing Veja’s push into performance footwear without abandoning its eco-first identity.

The Condor 3 Off-Road is a hybrid trail running shoe that prioritises versatility and sustainability in equal measure.

For runners who split their time between pavements, parks and light trails, it could be a compelling alternative to more traditional door-to-trail options.

The Veja Condor 3 Off-Road is now available from Veja UK and Veja US for £170 / $220, following its launch on 26 March 2026.