Decathlon's Kiprun just added a sensor to running shoes and it could stop you getting injured

Running brands have spent years refining cushioning systems and energy return, yet one long-standing issue of knowing when a shoe has genuinely reached the end of its life has remained unresolved.

Kiprun is attempting to tackle that problem with the Kipnext Connect, a new running shoe developed in collaboration with London-based startup Movmenta.

The model introduces embedded sensing technology designed to measure how the midsole performs over time, focusing on the gradual loss of cushioning that typically goes unnoticed by runners.

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Tracking wear where it matters most

The system relies on Movmenta’s Sollo sensor, a battery-free component weighing around three grams, integrated across the midsole and upper.

The sensor uses electromagnetic signals to monitor how the foam compresses in its resting state, with measurements taken primarily in the heel area, where most runners experience impact.

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Data is accessed through a companion app by holding a smartphone over the shoe (similar to a contactless payment).

The app translates the readings into a cushioning degradation percentage, offering a clearer picture of how much performance remains in the midsole.

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A high-stack trainer with performance ambitions

Kiprun positions the Kipnext Connect as a premium daily trainer built for high mileage, featuring a generous 53 mm rear heel stack, placing it firmly among max-cushioned options.

Its midsole uses supercritical A-TPU foam, a material designed to provide a combination of softness and energy return, with the brand claiming a 20% increase in cushioning compared to the Kipride Max.

Weighing approximately 265 grams in size EU 43 and featuring an 8 mm drop, the shoe is said to target runners seeking a stable, protective ride for longer sessions, including endurance runs and marathon training.

What the tech promises

Cushioning tends to degrade well before a shoe shows visible signs of wear, which can affect comfort and potentially contribute to injury.

(Image credit: Kiprun)

By measuring foam compression directly, the Kipnext Connect aims to give runners a more objective way to decide when a shoe should be replaced.

The concept could help reduce premature replacements while also preventing runners from pushing worn-out shoes too far, an issue that often stems from relying on guesswork rather than measurable data.

The trade-offs to consider

Questions remain around how accurately the system reflects real-world wear and how useful the data will prove in day-to-day training.

Translating foam compression into a clear recommendation for replacement is not straightforward, particularly when factors such as running style, weight and terrain all influence how a shoe breaks down.

(Image credit: Kiprun)

Pricing is expected to fall into the premium bracket, marking a shift for Kiprun, a brand more commonly associated with strong value propositions.

The addition of embedded electronics also raises questions about recyclability, as combining foam, textiles and sensors makes end-of-life processing more complex.

A new direction for running gear

The Kipnext Connect highlights a broader shift towards connected equipment, in which products generate their own performance data rather than relying solely on external wearables such as running watches.

If widely adopted, this kind of technology could influence how shoes are designed, tested and replaced, bringing a more data-driven approach to a category that has historically relied on feel and approximation.

Kiprun plans to launch the Kipnext Connect by the end of 2026, with the shoe offering an early look at how running gear might evolve over the next few years.