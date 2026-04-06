Nike just hinted at what comes after super shoes

Nike’s latest earnings call focused largely on business performance, but as always, it also offered a useful glimpse into where the brand’s running shoes could be heading next.

Plus, it also confirmed that running remains one of the strongest areas of growth within the company.

The running category continues to perform well, with Nike reporting more than 20% growth in the most recent quarter and double-digit increases across several key regions.

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Simultaneously, overall revenue remained flat at $11.3 billion, while profits declined compared with the same period last year, highlighting how much of the current momentum is driven by performance categories rather than the business as a whole.

Running continues to stand out

Nike made it clear that running is one of the areas delivering the most consistent demand, especially when compared to lifestyle and sportswear, which are still seeing declines in many markets.

The company has been actively reducing its reliance on older lifestyle products, including long-running franchises such as the Air Force 1, Dunk and Air Max models, that have been widely available and frequently discounted.

The brand described this process as “removing unhealthy inventory of our classic footwear franchises,” a move intended to improve the overall product mix available to consumers.

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While this approach has created some short-term pressure on sales, it also allows Nike to shift its focus to newer performance products, particularly in categories such as running, training, and football, where demand appears more stable.

A different approach to cushioning

Alongside the broader business update, Nike highlighted a new Air Max silhouette, the Air Liquid Max, which introduces a different way of thinking about cushioning.

The shoe uses a “point-loaded” Air unit that places cushioning only where it is needed underfoot, rather than relying on a full-length Air Zoom unit (see also: Nike Pegasus 42 launch) or oversized midsole (e.g. Nike Vomero Premium review).

The company recently started pushing innovation in one of its oldest technologies, trying to move its most iconic innovation beyond shoes.

While the Air Liquid Max is a lifestyle model rather than a performance running shoe, it reflects a broader shift in how Nike approaches comfort and cushioning.

The brand appears to be moving beyond simply increasing foam height to explore more targeted solutions.

New ideas without replacing race day shoes

That said, there is no indication that Nike is moving completely away from its established race-day footwear, as high-stack, carbon-plated shoes continue to play an important role at the top end of the running range and remain closely linked to performance.

Nike Alphafly 3: race day-ready (Image credit: Nike)

Rather than replacing those models, newer platforms such as Liquid Air are more likely to be introduced across training and everyday running shoes, where there is more room to experiment with different ride characteristics.

Nike described these developments as “scalable foundations for growth,” meaning they are designed to be used across multiple types of footwear over time, rather than limited to a single product or category.

What this means for future releases

Nike did not provide specific timelines or product details, but the direction it is taking is becoming clearer as the brand continues to place greater emphasis on performance categories, with running leading the way in terms of both growth and product development.

At the same time, early references to platforms such as Liquid Air suggest that future running shoes may not rely solely on increasing stack height or cushioning, but could instead explore different ways to deliver comfort and efficiency.

The updates point to a gradual shift rather than a sudden change, where Nike continues to support its existing race-day shoes while also developing new ideas that could shape how its running footwear feels in the years ahead.

[via Nike Investor Relations]