Vivobarefoot’s new sandal is custom-built using 3D foot scans

Barefoot expert Vivobarefoot has unveiled a new sandal that pushes 3D-printed footwear into more personal territory.

The VivoBiome Tabi Gen 02 is created from your foot scan and produced on demand, resulting in a fully bespoke fit that mimics natural barefoot movement.

It’s developed in partnership with Carbon, the same firm that worked with Adidas on its Futurecraft 4D and 4DFWD shoes.

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Back then, Carbon’s lattice midsoles showed that 3D printing could scale beyond prototypes.

When one size doesn't fit all

With the VivoBiome Tabi Gen 02, the focus shifts from mass production to personalisation.

Customers start by booking an in-store scan, which captures the exact anatomical shape of both feet.

That data is used to create a sandal tailored to you, including a split-toe “tabi” design that allows the big toe to move independently.

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(Image credit: Vivobarefoot)

Vivobarefoot says, like many of its shoes, the new design aims to improve balance, stability, and propulsion by allowing the foot to function more naturally.

The Gen 02 model also introduces a new lightweight foamed material, produced using Carbon’s additive manufacturing process.

This is said to deliver improved flexibility, comfort, and responsiveness, and to reduce material waste thanks to its on-demand production model.

Closer to the ground, not closer to mainstream

Scanning is currently limited to select Vivobarefoot stores, and the barefoot-first midsole, complete with split toe, won’t appeal to everyone.

Still, it's hard not to appreciate Vivobarefoot's approach to footwear design.

(Image credit: Vivobarefoot)

While many footwear brands have only token circular models and drag their feet (pun intended) on sustainability goals, Vivobarefoot has been pushing the envelope of eco-friendly manufacturing for years.

The personalised sandals feel like the natural progression for the brand, the next level in footwear that really helps you get closer to the ground.

The VivoBiome Tabi Gen 02 launches on 4 May 2026, priced at £110 / $150.

For now, the service is available exclusively via Vivobarefoot stores in New York, London and Tokyo, where you can book a foot scan before ordering.