UK Volvo drivers get Gemini at last – as part of their Android Automotive experience

Quick Summary Volvo has confirmed the roll-out of the Gemini update for its Android Automotive cars. The update will come to models built from 2020 on, allowing for more natural conversations with Google's AI voice assistant.

Volvo has confirmed that it has started to roll-out the update that will bring Gemini to many of its vehicles, replacing Google Assistant. The news comes hot on the heels of GM announcing its own plans to update its in-car voice assistant.

What makes this update important is that Volvo was one of the first major manufacturers to deploy Android Automotive, Google's native in-car platform.

Volvo has stayed committed to the Google experience, allowing for seamless integration of things like Google Maps navigation, familiar Android apps and of course, Google's voice assistant.

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While Google Assistant did a lot to take in-car voice control forward (especially compared to manufacturer-developed systems), the evolution of Gemini over the past couple of years has left the old system in the dust.

It allows for much more natural voice interactions, moving on from rigid commands. Gemini can interpret what you are saying, while also being able to have much more informed discussions with you while driving.

The experience of Gemini on Android Automotive will match that of Android Auto (the smartphone-based experience) which is something that I've personally used and found to be really useful – especially for long-term planning.

For example, on a recent drive, I asked Gemini to help plan a family trip down to Italy and it detailed the route options I had available, suggested overnight stop locations, as well as advice on what to see – and what busy summer tourist spots to avoid.

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That's an experience that will now be available for Volvo drivers. Although the deployment of Gemini will start in the US, Volvo has confirmed that it will spread to other markets "in the weeks ahead".

Because of Volvo's long use of Android Automotive, there's a wide range of models supported, dating back to 2020. It includes the C40, EC40, EX40, XC40, S60, V60, V60CC, XC60, V90, V90CC, S90, XC90, EX90, ES90, EX30, and the recently-launched EX60.

"Drivers will enjoy cutting-edge AI that reduces complexity, keeps their attention where it matters most, and makes every drive a little easier," said Patrick Brady, vice president of Android for Cars at Google.

The update to Gemini comes on the back of Volvo's recent Volvo Car UX update that was pushed in March 2026.