Turn your Apple CarPlay car into a Mario Kart with this simple upgrade
New features come to this fun CarPlay app
Quick Summary
An update to the Nintendo Music app means you can use it with Apple CarPlay – and drive like you're in Mario Kart.
The update also brings an iPad version and Siri integration. And it works with Android Auto, too.
You can now drive your own car like you're in Mario Kart thanks to a recent update from Nintendo that brings compatibility with Apple CarPlay.
The Nintendo Music app has been updated (via 9to5Mac), so that it can now be used in CarPlay. That means you can fire up the Mario Kart soundtrack while you're driving just like you're in the game.
Of course, you'll need to make sure that you don't actually drive like you're in Mario Kart, or you're unlikely to stay on the road for long. And we don't condone throwing bananas out of the window, either.
The update to Nintendo Music also includes Siri integration, while there's a dedicated iPad app now as well, meaning you don't have to use the upscaled iPhone app.
Siri integration means that you can search for songs using your voice so it's easier to find the track that you're looking for.
It's not just Apple that benefits, it's also available in Android Auto.
To use the Nintendo Music app you'll need Nintendo Switch Online membership, while the tracks covered include hits from NES right up to the latest Switch 2 games.
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That includes Mario Kart World, The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon, Animal Crossing, Super Mario, Wii Sports, Donkey Kong and more.
There are also some interesting features, such as the ability to extend a song for up to an hour loop of the soundtrack. That's just what happens in games and some might find that it makes for great concentration or relaxation music.
For those wanting to avoid spoilers you can omit particular games, while fans of Animal Crossing will be excited by the fact you can match the music to the time of day.
The Nintendo Music app remains something of an anomaly, but there are plenty of fans who appreciate it, with lots of positive reviews. It's certainly cheaper than the Legend of Zelda LP, that's for sure.
So when you're not playing Mario Kart on your Nintendo Switch 2, you can just fire up the soundtrack in your car and bring a little fun to the drive.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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