Video playback finally comes to Apple CarPlay, but there's a catch

Quick Summary Video is coming to Apple CarPlay, allowing users to stream movies when they're parked. AirPlay will be supported from existing apps, and video apps will also be supported through CarPlay itself. The only issue is that the car will need to support AirPlay, which is a significant drawback.

Video playback has finally come to Apple CarPlay after its first announcement in 2025. During WWDC 2026, Apple confirmed the news in a supporting video for developers, saying that the video category was being added.

There's a big catch though: Apple goes on to say "in new cars that support the video in car feature". This means that your current CarPlay vehicle is unlikely to support the video function.

(Image credit: Apple)

This support for video is going to come in two forms. If an app supports AirPlay streaming then that will be coming to CarPlay in iOS 27, so you can just select the CarPlay display in AirPlay from your phone.

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But this will go further, allowing video apps to appear so that movies can be watched when the car is parked, with a UI to navigate that app on the car's screen. This is likely where Apple TV support will come in.

Throughout this announcement, Apple makes a point of saying that this will only work with cars that support the "video in car feature". It's outlined that AirPlay support is needed in the car, which is likely the hardware barrier to this on older vehicles.

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That's the bad news here: if your car doesn't support AirPlay then you're not going to be getting the video functions in iOS 27 – even if you will benefit from other enhancements like the new and smarter Siri.

There are some other small details in the announcement too, similar to those we saw from Google's update to Android Auto. It will also be possible to run compatible video apps in audio-only mode, meaning that you can move from watching a podcast to just listening to it.

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Because Apple CarPlay is linked to the iOS version, don't expect the update to arrive until September 2026, when it will land on devices back to iPhone 11.

While you'll need a new car to support Apple's video in car feature, it's expected to be widely supported in future vehicles. Some third-party head units already support AirPlay as a separate feature from CarPlay – whether they will be able to support the new feature remains to be seen.

There's sure to be plenty more news about video on CarPlay over the coming months as apps move to support the feature and testing progresses through the iOS developer beta.

At the same time, we can expect a wide number of car manufacturers to apply for certification to bring AirPlay to their vehicles.