Android Auto users finally get the update they've been waiting for – but not necessarily all the features... yet

Quick Summary Android Auto 17 is rolling-out, setting the stall for for video in supported cars. YouTube is expected to be the first app. However, video support doesn't arrive with the app itself yet, and will be integrated later in the year.

We've hit that point where Android Auto moves to a new version number, with Android Auto 17 now rolling out to users. It's part of a phased roll-out, so although it's available, it won't immediately appear in Google Play for all.

The exciting thing about Android Auto 17 is that it paves the way for one of the most highly-anticipated features coming to the in-car app – support for video, with YouTube expected to be the first service available.

That change has been in the works for well over a year, but Google confirmed support for Full HD 60fps video was coming during The Android Show, as well as demoing the changes at Google I/O.

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Google has said that if you already have an adaptive video app then you don't need to do much to get it to appear in Android Auto, so hopefully, we'll see a number of services available to watch on in-car screens.

That's only going to be possible when the car is in park, but for those now spending time sitting in cars while charging, the introduction of video will make a big difference to the experience. As an extension, if you start driving, the video can switch to an audio stream and continue playing – if the app supports it.

Now we come to the bad news: actual support for video isn't quite here yet. While Android Auto 17 will support it, it'll take another software update before that feature lands with drivers.

Video support is only expected on phones running Android 17, so for most people that's going to mean waiting for another update before video playback will be supported. For Pixel owners who will get Android 17 first that might not be a cause for concern, but other brands could be waiting for months before it's supported.

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As we move into summer 2026, we're expecting Android 17 to go gold and roll out as an update for Pixel phones, while we already know that Samsung's update is well in development too. It's expected that Samsung will announce its first Android 17 device on 22 July, with updates for Galaxy S25 devices to follow soon after.

So, while today is the starting point for video in Android Auto, it's going to take some time to get to the finish line.

Android Auto is also expected to get updates to the design, customisable widgets, Dolby Atmos, new audio widgets, as well as deeper Gemini integration, including Gemini Intelligence.

There's plenty to be excited about, but like all things Android Auto, a little patience will be needed before they arrive.