New Apple TV 4K delays could soon be over – expected in the coming months with a new Siri remote and HomePod mini

Quick Summary After many months (years) of rumours, we could finally see new Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini models launched in the fall this year. The new version of Apple Intelligence will likely make its bow during WWDC next week, and it will drive new devices.

It feels like we've been writing about new Apple TV and HomePod mini models for years – after all, the last Apple TV 4K hit stores in 2022. However, we might finally be in the last stretch, as there's a strong indication they could arrive around the same time as new iPhone models.

After numerous delays, it looks like Apple's positive progress with the new, AI-powered Siri will result in new devices this year – with Apple TV and HomePod finally on the cards for upgrades.

According to Apple expert Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple has been holding off from refreshing each product line until the new version of Apple Intelligence was ready. And now that it is on the immediate horizon, so too are the new models.

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"These refreshes have been held back for many, many months because they were designed to launch in tandem with the new Siri and Apple Intelligence updates," wrote Gurman in his latest PowerOn newsletter.

"That software is now scheduled for this fall, following numerous delays."

That suggests the new Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini will also arrive in the fall (autumn).

The only issue is that Gurman doesn't think the Apple TV upgrade will be that extensive: "In terms of new features, don’t expect much from the Apple TV box other than an updated chip," he added.

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While that's a shame, it's understandable. The current Apple TV 4K is still one of the best streaming devices on the market – if not THE best. And although the hardware hasn't been renewed in the last four years, Apple has released regular software improvements.

It's likely the chip inside the new model will be upgraded purely to copy better with the new Apple Intelligence features. However, we might also find that the new capabilities won't run on the existing box – it runs on the A15 Bionic chipset and that's not compatible with current Apple Intelligence features, let alone new ones.

So it could be argued that the new model will be a fairly significant upgrade anyway. Also, Gurman claims the included Siri remote could be fully refreshed, albeit inside rather than its overall design.

As for the new HomePod mini, we shouldn't expect much to change in terms of design, but the S5 chip inside will similarly be swapped for one that's compatible with the all-new AI features.

Hopefully, all will become clear next week when Apple's annual developer conference kicks off. The main WWDC 26 keynote will take place on Monday 8 June and we'll be covering it all live, both from a UK perspective and from Cupertino in the States, too.