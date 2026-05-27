Roku redesign and feature update rolling out – UK owners miss out for now, but get something else instead

Quick Summary The Roku experience has been given an extensive makeover, with a new design now rolling out to devices in the US. Other countries will get it later, but the UK can also now enjoy an all-new Football Zone – designed to help you follow all the World Cup action.

Roku has started to roll out a fresh homescreen design to its streaming devices, TVs and projectors – including those made by third parties.

The update adds a new configuration and several features, making content even easier to find and enjoy. However, it's only being pushed to devices in the US for now, with other countries "to follow".

The new homescreen comes with a new banner at the top. Top Picks will give you recommendations based on your viewing habits, including shows and movies that are trending across Roku.

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There's also a new For You section to find more personalised picks you might fancy watching next. This sits at the front of the Top Picks zone.

Meet the new Roku Home Screen | Roku - YouTube Watch On

Quick Access is new, too. It's a rail that highlights the apps you use most often, so you don't have to go hunting for them in their dedicated section.

It's dynamic too, so the system adapts to your use of the Roku device and switches around the apps to always present the ones you opened most in recent times. Shortcuts will also be surfaced in this way.

Roku has added Destinations as well, with curated content categories to jump into, and there's a new area for updates and news on upcoming entertainment. Your Daily Scoop not only gives you the lowdown on the latest, it will offer content suggestions to match.

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And the homescreen menu can now be "tucked away" and hidden when you don't need it.

There are a couple more new features that have been added, which you can read about on Roku's own website.

What are UK Roku users getting?

As I've said, this update is US only for now. I'll update you when it is also rolling out elsewhere. However, UK Roku device and TV owners have also recently received an update with a new feature.

Roku has added a new Football Zone to the experience across all Roku streaming devices in the country, including the new Roku TV Smart Projectors announced recently.

(Image credit: Roku)

Released to coincide with the FIFA World Cup in June and July, the new area gives you direct access to all of the live matches that will be shown during the tournament. That means you can click on the match and it will stream, no matter whether it is being screened live by the BBC (BBC iPlayer) or ITV (ITVX).

There will also be match highlights, plus a collection of football movies, documentaries, and other TV series.

You should find the Football Zone is available on your device now (or you may need to force an update).