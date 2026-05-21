Apple TV getting a small feature update that could make a big difference to millions of users – literally

Quick Summary Apple is adding new accessibility features across all its devices later this year, as part of its annual software upgrades. That includes Apple TV 4K boxes, which will be getting the ability to change the onscreen text size.

Apple's annual developer conference, WWDC, is a couple of weeks away and we're therefore close to finding out all the new features and capabilities coming to our devices.

That includes iPhone, Mac and iPad, of course, but also the likes of the Vision Pro and Apple TV 4K. Indeed, Apple isn't even waiting until WWDC 26 to reveal one new feature it'll be adding to its streaming box later this year – it's announced details already.

In lieu of a new Apple TV 4K model, which may or may not debut in the coming months, at least existing versions will be getting a neat new trick.

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Coming as part of tvOS 27 – likely this September – will be a new larger text feature. This will give you the ability to increase the onscreen text size to make it easier to read. It will affect all aspects of the Apple TV 4K experience – at least when it comes to Apple's own apps and services.

Some third-party apps may adopt it too.

(Image credit: Apple)

As someone whose sight is gradually getting worse as I get older, this is a godsend. And I'm far from alone.

You will be able to increase and decrease the onscreen text size to your own preferences, thanks to a new slider bar in the settings. This will be particularly helpful for those who have smaller TVs and/or failing eyesight, and you can adjust the setting further as needed over time.

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The new feature will be part of additional accessibility options being added across Apple devices. These include new measures to help reduce motion sickness when wearing Vision Pro in a vehicle, touch accommodations in iOS and iPadOS, and better compatibility with hearing aids.

There will be plenty of other new features too, some of which we should find out about during the WWDC 26 keynote address on Monday 8 June – Tim Cook's last as CEO.

We'll bring you all the news as it happens.