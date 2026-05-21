Strava finally fixes one of its biggest weaknesses with major strength training update

Strava has announced a major overhaul of its strength training experience, introducing new workout logging tools, automatic muscle maps and a broad ecosystem of partner integrations designed to make gym sessions as trackable and shareable as runs and rides.

According to the company, strength training was one of its fastest-growing activity types in 2025, generating more than 500 million uploads across the platform.

The company says athletes are increasingly combining strength work with endurance training, using resistance exercise to improve performance, reduce injury risk and support long-term health.

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Beyond runs and rides

The new Workout Log feature allows you to record sets, reps, and weight directly in Strava, making it easier to track progress over time and repeat workouts.

The company is also introducing Auto-Populated Muscle Maps, which automatically generate a visual breakdown of the muscles trained based on the exercises performed.

To encourage sharing, Strava is launching five new strength-specific shareable cards, intended to bring gym workouts closer to the social experience long associated with running and cycling on the platform.

Bringing the ecosystem together

Perhaps the most significant change is the introduction of 14 partner integrations, allowing athletes to import richer strength-training data from the apps and devices they already use.

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Launch partners include Amazfit, Garmin, Coros, WHOOP, Runna, Fitbod, Hevy, JEFIT, Caliber, iFIT Personal Trainer, Liftoff, Motra, REMAKER and 24 Hour Fitness, which will join later this summer.

The integrations should eliminate much of the manual effort previously required to log strength sessions in Strava and help you build a more complete picture of your training on a single platform.

"Strength has been one of the fastest-growing sport types on Strava for some time, with over 500 million uploads in 2025 alone, and our community has been clear about what they need from us," said Matt Salazar.

"Whether someone is training for a race, lifting for general fitness, or building strength as their primary activity, they now have tools that meet them where they actually are."

The new strength experience will begin rolling out globally to Strava users over the coming weeks.

The company has not yet confirmed whether the new strength training tools will be available to all users or reserved for Premium subscribers.

You can subscribe to Strava for free.