Strava just made a smart change to how runners track progress and Garmin users will recognise it

Strava has rolled out a fresh batch of updates to its training platform

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(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Strava has the habit of introducing new features – or at least announcing them – once a month, and as expected, April is no different.

In its latest batch of updates, the platform is introducing Annual Best Efforts, a new feature designed to track your fastest times by year.

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