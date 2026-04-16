Strava just made a smart change to how runners track progress and Garmin users will recognise it
Strava has rolled out a fresh batch of updates to its training platform
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Strava has the habit of introducing new features – or at least announcing them – once a month, and as expected, April is no different.
In its latest batch of updates, the platform is introducing Annual Best Efforts, a new feature designed to track your fastest times by year.
Previously, Strava only offered an overall PB across distances, not a breakdown by year.Article continues below
For many runners, a personal best set years ago during peak fitness can become irrelevant, or even worse, demotivating.
Annual Best Efforts allows you to measure performance against a more realistic, time-bound baseline.
Strava Premium subscribers can dig deeper into the data, comparing efforts across multiple years to see how their fitness is trending.
It’s a concept that will feel familiar to Garmin watch users, where trend-based metrics and rolling performance insights have been part of the experience for some time.
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