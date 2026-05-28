Modern celebrity fitness culture has become increasingly difficult to separate from marketing, which is why there’s something oddly reassuring about Joe Manganiello's approach to staying fit in 2026.

The 49-year-old actor recently reignited conversations about his physique after sharing a series of muscle poses on social media, reminding people that the True Blood and Magic Mike star remains in absurdly good shape as he approaches 50.

And while many celebrity workout stories eventually reveal a maze of expensive interventions and hyper-specialised routines, Manganiello’s approach appears refreshingly straightforward.

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Much like Lenny Kravitz's routine and Ghostbusters legend Ernie Hudson’s daily routine, Manganiello uses a combination of weightlifting, consistent training, and proper recovery to defy his age.

This sounds simple enough until you remember how few people actually manage to do it in the long term.

Muscle memory

Manganiello’s physique is rooted in an older style of Hollywood fitness, meaning less “camera-ready transformation” and more permanent athletic conditioning.

He comes across exactly how he once described himself in interviews: an old-school gym rat, an identity that has followed him throughout much of his career.

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Before becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognisable muscular actors, Manganiello was already heavily invested in strength training and sports performance.

Over time, that evolved into a training philosophy built around foundational exercises, consistency, and the maintenance of functionality alongside aesthetics.

A post shared by JOE MANGANIELLO (@joemanganiello) A photo posted by on

In practical terms, that means a lot of compound lifts, bodyweight work and conditioning.

Deadlifts, squats, pull-ups, presses and loaded carries feature heavily in workouts he has discussed publicly over the years.

There’s also a recurring emphasis on athleticism rather than purely bodybuilding-style muscle growth.

Maintaining visible abs in your 20s is one thing, but staying lean, mobile and muscular while preserving joint health into your late 40s and beyond requires a different approach entirely.

Somewhere between athlete and action hero

Manganiello’s training style is more grounded than the dramatic body transformations many actors undergo for superhero or action roles.

(Although he did put on more mass or got lean for certain roles in the past.)

He appears to maintain a relatively stable physique year-round, which is more sustainable physically and mentally, particularly as recovery naturally becomes more important with age.

A post shared by JOE MANGANIELLO (@joemanganiello) A photo posted by on

In interviews, he has increasingly talked about longevity and durability rather than simply getting bigger.

Speaking to Men's Journal during promotion for Deal or No Deal Island, Manganiello revealed he was still deadlifting around 400lb (~181 kg) and squatting 300lb (~136 kg) while filming in Panama.

However, the overall tone of the interview suggested he's less focused on PBs and looking good for the sake of it, and more on preserving strength and athletic capability over the long term.

The anti-shortcut physique

Another recurring theme in Manganiello’s interviews is discipline, with the actor almost constantly mentioning sobriety and how quitting alcohol changed both his life and his physical health.

Being generally fit (and not super lean/constantly pumped) all the time is less social media-friendly, which is why many younger celebs opt for the before/after approach.

Most genuinely sustainable fitness journeys are built on less glamorous habits, such as training regularly, sleeping well, eating reasonably well, keeping stress manageable, and avoiding behaviours that hinder recovery.

These repeated consistently over years (or even decades) become incredibly effective, which is probably a far more realistic explanation for Manganiello’s physique than any supposed celebrity shortcut.

A 50-minute workout inspired by Joe Manganiello’s training philosophy

Manganiello hasn’t released an official programme, but based on interviews, trainer discussions, and exercises associated with his workouts over the years, this session captures the balanced strength-and-conditioning style he appears to favour.

Warm-up and mobility (5-10 minutes)

Walking lunges

Band pull-aparts

Hip openers

Shoulder circles

Light rowing or jogging

Strength block (20 minutes)

Complete 4 rounds:

Deadlifts x 5

Pull-ups x 8-10

Dumbbell bench press x 10

Goblet squats x 12

Rest 60-90 seconds between rounds

Conditioning circuit (15 minutes)

Complete 3 rounds:

Farmer’s carries x 40 metres

Kettlebell swings x 15

Push-ups x 20

Box step-ups x 12 each leg

Minimal rest between exercises

Core finisher (5 minutes)

Hanging knee raises

Plank x 60 seconds

Russian twists x 20

Cool-down (5 minutes)

Thoracic rotations

Hamstring stretches

Hip-flexor stretches

Deep breathing

The real secret probably isn’t very exciting

The slightly frustrating reality behind Manganiello’s physique is that there probably isn’t one defining “hack” responsible for it.

What his training philosophy demonstrates more than anything is the compounding effect of consistency.

Strength training still works, cardio still matters, mobility is important, and recovery becomes increasingly valuable with age.

And maintaining all of those habits over the years tends to produce impressive results.

It’s not especially trendy, but judging by Manganiello’s ability to still look action-hero fit at 49, the old-school approach seems to be holding up just fine.