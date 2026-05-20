The simple, 10-minute bodyweight workout Bear Grylls uses to stay fit over 50

Instagram will forever be the source of redundant life, health and fitness advice, but now and again, you'll stumble upon some content that, even if not changing, will help you put things into perspective.

Recently, I saw a couple of clips from everyone's favourite urine connoisseur, Bear Grylls, and, to my surprise, found his approach to fitness and longevity rather relatable.

In a recent post that looked like a short clip from a presumably lengthy podcast session, the explorer-cum-TV-presenter shared his simple morning routine that anyone in their early fifties should be able to follow.

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"25 pull-ups, 50 press-ups, 75 squats, and 100 sit-ups – it takes about 10 minutes," he said in the video, referring to his morning routine that not only keeps him fit at the ripe age of 51 but also sets him up for the day.

As someone who might not be Grylls' age (I'm 42) and a fan of bodyweight workouts, I can fully stand behind this quick routine.

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Of course, if you've never done any exercise before and, at the age of 50, decided to do this workout, you'll have a hard time getting to a stage where you can "bang out" (Grylls' words) 25 pull-ups in quick succession.

That said, bodyweight moves such as push-ups and pull-ups might feel daunting at first, but once your body gets used to the load, they become a lot easier to perform.

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The long-road rep count

Personally, I find (clean) pull-ups the hardest to master. At some point, I toyed with the idea of mastering muscle-ups, but I gave up on the project a while ago. I have a long body and big legs – my arms just aren't strong enough to manage that exercise.

I'm not alone. "When I started doing it, I couldn't do 3 pull-ups," Grylls says in the video. "I was like, wow, this is hard. And now, actually, I now use a weighted vest, and I'm banging out the 25 pull-ups."

Again, Grylls might not be doing 25 pull-ups in one go; it's likely he does sets of 5 in quick succession. Regarding the weighted vest, I wouldn't rush to get one until you can comfortably churn out a few back-to-back sets of pull-ups without assistance.

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It's not like I don't use one for my workouts. The Omorpho G-Vest has been a staple in my home workouts for years, and I put it on for squats and press-ups. The weight distribution is sublime, and I can also use it for cardio, like running.

If anything, I would recommend getting a few pull-up-friendly resistance bands to help you get started. Loop the band around the bar and put your knee over it – that will help you bounce back at the lowest point of the movement.

Fitness that ages well

Will Bear Grylls' 10-minute morning routine get you jacked in a month? Unlikely, but it will help your joints and body stay in shape.

I'd recommend breaking the workout down into rounds. For example, do 5 pull-ups, 10 press-ups, 15 squats, and 20 sit-ups, then rest for a minute or two before doing the round again.

I would also highly recommend spending 5-10 minutes warming up. If you aren't completely out of shape, you'll be able to blitz through the first half of the exercises without a warm-up, but your muscles and tendons won't be in good shape the day after.

Otherwise, no notes, Mr Grylls. His is a simple, equipment-free workout that does what it says on the box. It might take you longer than 10 minutes to complete, but the session will help you stay strong as you get older.

"If I keep doing it, I'll be 95, God willing, still able to do it," Grylls adds. After all, if Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson can do 100 push-ups a day, there is no reason why you can't either.