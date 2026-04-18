Chris Hemsworth shares his go-to strength workout that hits every muscle in under 20 minutes

When Chris Hemsworth needs a fast, effective workout, he doesn’t overcomplicate things. Let’s be honest, he has far better things to be doing, like shooting blockbuster movies or running his fitness app, Centr.

Instead, he likes to hit as many different muscle groups as possible with a barbell complex, a sequence of compound moves performed back-to-back without putting the bar down.

This type of workout builds strength, improves overall endurance, and elevates your heart rate, making it ideal when your schedule is tight, but you still want a workout that hits in all the right places.

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While Hemsworth uses a barbell, the workout can also be done with two dumbbells, or, for more flexibility, using adjustable dumbbells.

After all, not everyone can curl an Olympic barbell, which weighs 20kg (~44lbs)!

How the workout works

This 8-move routine targets the entire body in one continuous flow and can be completed in under 20 minutes.

“This one’s a monster and not for the faint-hearted. Take it at your own pace,” says Hemsworth.

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Grab your one piece of equipment (the barbell) and perform each exercise consecutively without putting the bar down.

Rest for 60–90 seconds after each round, and repeat for 10 rounds in total (if you can!).

The moves

Bicep curl x 10: This upper body move will improve arm strength, grip strength and your overall arm definition.

This upper body move will improve arm strength, grip strength and your overall arm definition. Overhead press x 10: This exercise is great for building defined, rounded shoulders, whilst working your triceps and upper body stability.

This exercise is great for building defined, rounded shoulders, whilst working your triceps and upper body stability. Tricep extension x 10: Tricep extensions stretch and strengthen the entire tricep muscle whilst reducing tension on the elbows.

Tricep extensions stretch and strengthen the entire tricep muscle whilst reducing tension on the elbows. Squat x 10: This lower-body exercise will strengthen your legs, glutes, hamstrings, and core.

This lower-body exercise will strengthen your legs, glutes, hamstrings, and core. Bent-over row x 10: This move is great for building upper-back strength and improving posture.

This move is great for building upper-back strength and improving posture. Lunge (right) x 10: This single-leg move improves unilateral strength, balance and hip stability.

This single-leg move improves unilateral strength, balance and hip stability. Lunge (left) x 10: Again, a single-leg move that boosts coordination, balance and core strength.

Again, a single-leg move that boosts coordination, balance and core strength. Standing twists x 10: This rotational core move will work your obliques and your torso control under load.

When it comes to barbell complexes, remember not to go too heavy with the bar.

You’ll do around 80 reps per round, so you'll fatigue very quickly. The goal is smooth, consistent movement and to hit all your reps with good form - not maximum weight.

“Strength isn’t built overnight, it’s built one rep at a time,” says Hemsworth.

Why barbell complexes work so well

Barbell complexes combine strength training and cardio into one efficient session.

Because the bar never leaves your hands, your muscles stay under tension while your heart rate stays elevated.

Barbell workouts like this also combine multiple lifts into a single continuous sequence, building strength, conditioning, and efficiency simultaneously.

They create time under tension and minimal rest, which drives adaptation in both the muscle and cardiovascular systems.

In less than 20 minutes, you’ve trained strength, endurance, and mental toughness without machines or moving from one piece of equipment to another.

This makes complexes ideal if you’re short on time but still want a full-body workout that builds muscular endurance, mental strength and burns serious calories.

Start with a manageable weight, prioritise form over speed, and you’ll get maximum benefit in minimal time.

If you’re looking for more barbell workouts, check out this five-move workout to burn fat and boost strength.

For something more technical, you can learn how to master the barbell power clean, a compound exercise that works the full body, especially the glutes, core, quads, hamstrings, adductors, shoulders, and forearms.