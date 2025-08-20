Forget gym machines – you only need a barbell and this five-move workout to burn fat and boost strength

When your training time is limited, the last thing you want is to be faffing around setting up lots of different bits of kit, or waiting for someone to get off the leg press machine. Enter this five-move barbell workout from Mirafit. It’ll blast all the major muscle groups in your body, leaving you with a crazy pump and, thanks to the fact that you’ll only require one piece of kit, you’ll be in and out of the gym in no time.

According to MiraFit: “This high-intensity barbell workout combines strength and cardio into one powerful session, so you can build strength and increase those cardiovascular fitness levels at the same time.” That’s because it uses big compound movements – think squats, rows and thrusters – which don’t just tax lots of muscles simultaneously, but spike your heart rate too and burn lots of calories.

If you don’t have access to a barbell for this workout, or you've never used one before, you can substitute it for a pair of dumbbells or even two kettlebells. Perform each exercise for the reps stated below, resting for 30-45 seconds after each one. Then, once you’ve completed all five movements, rest for three minutes before going again. Aim to complete three to four rounds in total, depending on how much time you have. As you’re transitioning from one move to the next, make sure you put a weight on the barbell you can use for each exercise. Here’s the workout:

Squat to press – 10-12 reps

Bent-over row – 10-12 reps

Reverse lunges – 8-10 reps each side

Romanian deadlifts – 10-12 reps

Push press – 8-10 reps

If you're looking for another full-body workout to challenge yourself with later in the week, here's a dumbbell-focused one (although, you could use a barbell again). Alternatively, if you're looking for some accessory arm work, here's a bicep and tricep blaster or, if you'd like to do some core-focused training, give this five-move workout a try (no crunches included).