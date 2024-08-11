You only need two dumbbells, 30 minutes and these six exercises to gain total body muscle

Building strength and muscle takes time. But what about when time isn’t on your side? Life can get hectic making your goal of gaining some size seem far out of reach. If that sounds familiar, then full-body workouts are your best bet, and this six-move one will take you no longer than 30 minutes, you just need a pair of dumbbells.

Whether you’re using kettlebells, a barbell, or dumbbells, full-body workouts are one of the most efficient and effective ways to train, especially for those who are tight on time. They contain compound exercises so you work multiple muscle groups (think squats, deadlifts, chest press), so you get more bang for your buck. These exercises also include the main movement patterns we use in everyday life, such as hinging at the hips, squatting down, or pulling something off the floor. Therefore, not only can they help you reach your fitness goals, but they'll help you move more efficiently in everyday life too.

The workout

This full-body workout comes from Emma Simarro, founder of Building Body Confidence. Complete the six exercises below for 8-12 reps, rest for 60-120 seconds between each round and repeat the workout two more times. "A guide to whether your weights are heavy enough for you is how challenging the last 2-3 reps are," she says. If you only have heavy weights, Emma advises lowering the reps slightly, whereas if you only have lighter weights, aim for the higher rep range. Here's your workout:

Squats

Standing shoulder press

Glute bridge

Floor press

Bent-over rows

Deadbugs

