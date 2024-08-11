You only need two dumbbells, 30 minutes and these six exercises to gain total body muscle

Building strength and muscle takes time. But what about when time isn’t on your side? Life can get hectic making your goal of gaining some size seem far out of reach. If that sounds familiar, then full-body workouts are your best bet, and this six-move one will take you no longer than 30 minutes, you just need a pair of dumbbells.
Whether you’re using kettlebells, a barbell, or dumbbells, full-body workouts are one of the most efficient and effective ways to train, especially for those who are tight on time. They contain compound exercises so you work multiple muscle groups (think squats, deadlifts, chest press), so you get more bang for your buck. These exercises also include the main movement patterns we use in everyday life, such as hinging at the hips, squatting down, or pulling something off the floor. Therefore, not only can they help you reach your fitness goals, but they'll help you move more efficiently in everyday life too.
The workout
This full-body workout comes from Emma Simarro, founder of Building Body Confidence. Complete the six exercises below for 8-12 reps, rest for 60-120 seconds between each round and repeat the workout two more times. "A guide to whether your weights are heavy enough for you is how challenging the last 2-3 reps are," she says. If you only have heavy weights, Emma advises lowering the reps slightly, whereas if you only have lighter weights, aim for the higher rep range. Here's your workout:
- Squats
- Standing shoulder press
- Glute bridge
- Floor press
- Bent-over rows
- Deadbugs
Full-body workouts are our favourite here at T3, so we've got plenty more where that came from! If you're looking for something similar for later in the week, then give this 15-minute full-body dumbbell workout or, if you're heading to the gym, then this weight bench workout will also hit all your muscles from head to toe in just 20 minutes using supersets.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
