Skip the gym – build strength from head to toe with this 40-minute dumbbell workout

Full-body workouts sometimes get a bad rep, often dismissed as an ‘easier alternative’ to upper-lower slits or push-pull-legs. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. Not only are they incredibly time-efficient – perfect for anyone with a busy schedule – but they also help you build a balanced, strong physique. This six-move workout does exactly that; no stone will be left unturned as it’ll work your glutes, quads, hamstrings, calves, arms, shoulders, back, and core. And, if you put some graft in, you can knock it out in just 40 minutes. What’s not to love?

Another full-body misconception is that they don’t build strength or muscle as effectively as other workout splits. Again, not true. In fact, a study comparing four weekly upper-lower split sessions to two full-body workouts over 12 weeks found similar gains in muscle mass and explosive strength. So, if you have the time for a traditional upper-lower split – great – but if not, rest assured, full-body workouts can still deliver solid gains.

A pair of dumbbells will be needed for this workout. If you don’t own a pair, look around for household objects you can use instead. However, we’d really encourage you to invest in a pair of regular dumbbells or adjustable dumbbells – it’s one of the best (if not the best) piece of equipment to help you build strength, muscle, and improve your fitness levels from the comfort of your home. Work your way through the exercises below, resting for 60 seconds between exercises and at least two minutes before moving onto the next exercise – here’s the workout:

Squats – 12 reps

Bicep curls – 12 reps

Romanian deadlift – 12 reps

Shoulder press – 12 reps

Reverse lunge – 24 reps (12 per side)

Lateral raise – 12 reps

If you’re after some other full-body workouts for the rest of your week, here’s a shorter 30-minute workout , or try this superset workout if you’re looking for a full-body pump. Remember to take a rest day in between doing full-body workouts to allow your body enough time to recover, so you’re feeling refreshed, energised, and ready to push again.