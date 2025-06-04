This 30-minute strength circuit adds upper body muscle where you really want it

It’s easy to think that you need to spend hours in the gym to carve out some upper body muscle, especially thanks to the likes of social media. Well, we’re here to tell you it’s all smoke and mirrors – this 30-minute strength-based circuit from James Stirling, AKA the London Fitness Guy, won’t just leave your arms, back, chest, and shoulders with an insane pump, but prove you don’t need marathon sessions to build strength.

However, circuits aren’t just a time-saving ticket for muscle gains, they can boost your general fitness and even reduce body fat. A review published in the Biology Journal, which looked at over 45 studies, found that two to three resistance-based circuit training sessions per week successfully lowered people's body fat by up to 4.3%, as well as improved their VO2max by 6.3% and aerobic performance by 2.6%. So, if you want to get fitter and stronger in minimal time, strength circuits are ideal for

For this workout, you’re going to need a pair of medium to heavy dumbbells. “Remember LIFT HEAVY! If it doesn’t challenge you, up the weight,” Stirling writes on his post. “Those last reps should make you struggle.” However, do make sure you're still able to lift with good form and control. You’re aiming to complete four rounds of the circuit below, resting for 30 seconds between each exercise and then having a minute rest between rounds. Here’s the workout:

Overhead press – 10 reps

Lateral raise – 10 reps

Max push-ups – 30 seconds

Bent over row – 10 reps

Tricep extension – 10 reps

Bicep curls – 10 reps

Now, why don't you give this lower body dumbbell workout a go? Again, it'll only take you 30 minutes at most. After you've completed this, you can then wrap up your week with this full-body workout – then you’ll have worked your upper and lower body muscles twice, giving your entire body a well-rounded workout. No need to train for hours or six days a week!