A sci-fi sequel 13 years in the making is now closer than ever – with a Marvel director at the helm
Taika Waititi reportedly joins the team for a Judge Dredd sequel/reboot
Quick Summary
A new Judge Dredd movie is in the pipeline, with Taika Waititi set to take the director's chair.
Not much else is known about the sci-fi sequel/reboot for now, but the fact it exists will be enough for many fans.
After years of fan requests and failed starts, it seems a sci-fi sequel we've all prayed for is finally back on the cards. What's more, the director of Thor: Ragnarok, The Mandalorian and What We Do in the Shadows is reportedly attached.
It's been 13 years since Dredd hit cinemas (in 3D, no less) and even though its star Karl Urban (Star Trek, The Boys) was keen to get cracking on a sequel, it sadly never happened.
The owner of iconic British comic 2000AD (in which Judge Dredd appears), Rebellion, even created its own TV and movie production company, and announced a TV spin-off: Judge Dredd: Mega-City One. But news on that went quiet too.
Now it seems the plans have reverted to making another film, with Taika Waititi set to direct (via Deadline) and the writer of The Fall Guy, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, and Iron Man 3, Drew Pearce, tasked with writing the screenplay.
Not much else is known about the movie yet – whether it's going to head to cinemas first or will be for one of the big streaming services. However, the fact that it's finally in the works again is enough reason to celebrate.
With Waititi on board it is likely to have more of a sense of humour than 2012's Dredd. And it doesn't have to try very hard to be better than Stallone's portrayal of the Judge in the 1995 misfire.
Comic book fans will already appreciate that the strip originally created by John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra has a dark sense of humour that offsets the extreme bouts of violence. It often plays as satire to the politics and trends of today, so it'd be great to see some of that come through in the next movie,
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
If so, it's more likely to be a reboot than a sequel, although I'd personally love to see Urban offered the eponymous role once more. He truly understands what makes Joe Dredd so unique, even amongst other Judges, while his acceptance in playing the part without ever taking his helmet off was admirable.
It looks like we'll have a while to wait before the new film gets fully underway, let alone being available to watch. But in the meantime, Duncan Jones' Rogue Trooper movie adaptation from another 2000AD property seems to be coming along well and should hit theatres beforehand.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.